ABC’s Jonathan Karl Lies to His Audience About Charlie Kirk’s Far-Left Killer

Sean Spicer posted the following clip without an editorial comment, followed by Karl ‘explaining’ what he actually meant, which sounded like nothing more than confirmation of the fact that he was misleading the audience.

ABC media personality Jon Karl says “the murder of Charlie Kirk was not a political act” pic.twitter.com/GtJErt6kbj — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 21, 2025

The Full Statement Shared by Karl Doesn’t Help Karl a Bit

“Later today, family, friends and supporters of Charlie Kirk will gather in Phoenix for his memorial service,” Karl said. “The 31-year-old activist’s murder shocked the nation and was condemned by sensible and compassionate Americans in and out of politics and across the political spectrum. It was also senselessly celebrated by some, a small minority, who didn’t like what Kirk stood for.

“Celebrating or excusing violence is abhorrent. The murder of Charlie Kirk was not a political act. It was gruesome crime. His alleged killer now faces the death penalty.

It WAS a POLITICAL ACT!

“Our thoughts this morning are with the Kirk family, especially his two young children who will now grow up without their father.

“Whatever you think of his political views – and there are many people deeply offended by things he said – Charlie Kirk was an unwavering advocate for free speech. On a personal note – he was always willing to engage with me and answer my questions. He welcomed debate with those he disagreed with; he didn’t try to silence his critics. He listened to them and tried to change their minds.”

You have to love how he tried to bury his deceit with some compliments.

Charles Cooke Weighs In

Charles CW Cooke responded to Karl and said, “It was absolutely a political act. This doesn’t mean anyone other than the shooter was responsible or to blame. But to abstract us away from what it was is to render the story incomprehensible.”

Karl then came up with another deceptive explanation.

“My comment was directed at those people who celebrate or excuse the murder of Charlie Kirk because they didn’t like his political views. That’s twisted and abhorrent. When you are committing violence, you are committing a crime, not practicing politics.

“I am not saying the murderer didn’t have a political motivation. I am saying he is a criminal — and you cannot justify violence because it is done in the name of a political cause. Same applies to those celebrating Luigi Mangione.”

Are we all supposed to accept that?

The truth is Karl lied, wanted to mislead the audience, steering them away from the far-left ideological reason for the murder. ABC News is hopeless.