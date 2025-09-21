Far-Left Maniac Shouted “Free Palestine” as He Shot Multiple People at a Wedding, Killing 1

An attempted mass shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire at a wedding celebration left one man dead, 58-year-old or 59-year-old Steven DeCesare, who was reportedly shot in the face. Up to six others were shot, but none had life-threatening injuries. Some witnesses said that within seconds, a New Hampshire man slammed the shooter over the head with a chair, disabling him.

The shooter is identified as Hunter Nadeau, 23, a Nashua resident.

Hunter Nadeau was arrested on Saturday night after a deadly shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua New Hampshire. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder for deliberately shooting Robert Steven D Cesar. Additional charges will likely be brought.

The deranged leftist also sent as many as two to six people to the hospital. At first police thought there were two shooters. According to the police investigation and video evidence, there was one assailant.

The police said an adult man walked into the country club and opened fire several times. This took place as the guests were gathering on the dance floor to celebrate the newly wedding couple. The suspect was detained at the scene. A witness said he heard the shooter say “the children are safe” and “free Palestine.”

Sky Meadow Country Club attendee Tom Bartelson witnessed shooter and heard shooter say: "The children are safe and free Palestine."

Another guest said he flipped off the guests as he shouted. The guest heard six shots and everybody ducked and rushed for a safe spot. Another witness said that she saw a gunman wearing all black with a mask. He raised the gun and we ran, she said.

Cedar News reported that investigators said his social media reflected far left ideological beliefs. He didn’t target a specific family.

As reported in one of the clips below, the gunman was derailed during the shooting when a witness struck the shooter over the head with a chair, forcing him to his knees and causing him to drop the gun. The shooter then went through the kitchen yelling some things before leaving the scene.

The Nashville Police Department quickly arrested him, fleeing the scene.

People who saw his social media said he was tied to a radical community, but we can’t confirm it yet. However, the police reported he was far-left.

New Hampshire Wedding shooter Hunter Nadeau