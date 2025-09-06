Abrego Is Slated for Deportation to Eswatini

US immigration services sent a letter to Abrego Garcia’s lawyers informing them that Kilmar Abrego Garcia will be deported to Eswatini in Africa.

So far he has had a credible fear of going to 22 countries. If his attorneys would agree to deportation to a country of his liking , the US government would do it. However, that’s not the way it’s going.

Abrego’s attorney said that being he wasn’t deported the first time, in 2019, when two judges found him to be an MS-13 gang member, then he’s eligible for asylum now.

It’s hard to understand how that works.

The letter from ICE to Abrego Garcia’s attorneys was earlier reported by Fox News. It states that his fear of persecution or torture in Uganda is “hard to take seriously, especially given that you have claimed (through your attorneys) that you fear persecution or torture in at least 22 different countries.

… Nonetheless, we hereby notify you that your new country of removal is Eswatini.”

The media is 100% on Abrego’s side even though two judges found him to be MS 13. He was apparently afraid to be deported to El Salvador at that time because he was accused of killing or being involved in the killing of an 18th St. gang leader’s mother.

Since then he has beaten his wife and appears to have been involved in trafficking – it looked very obviously like trafficking.

As part of his asylum claim, Abrego Garcia expressed a fear of deportation to Uganda and “nearly two dozen” other countries, according to an ICE court filing in opposition to reopening his asylum case.

That Thursday filing also states that if the case is reopened, the 2019 order barring his deportation to El Salvador would become void and the government would pursue his removal to that country.