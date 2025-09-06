Radical Mamdani Admits He Will Fulfill His Agenda with a Small Electoral Win

During a CNN interview Friday night with anchor Abby Phillip, Mamdani was asked how he would lead the city if he secured victory with only about one-third of the vote.

“If you were to win in that place, would you see that as a mandate to do all the things that you’ve run on?” Phillips asked.

“If you win an election, you have to govern to fulfill the promises of that. Otherwise, what is the point of our politics,” Mamdani replied. He added that he draws inspiration from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s view that political capital must be used to deliver on campaign commitments.

“That’s what I would do. And confident bringing even more New Yorkers into the political process like we did in June, where we saw the largest number of young people coming out to vote that we’ve seen in recent history in the city,” Mamdani added.

In other words, he would leave like the communist he clearly is. He is supposed to police, prisons, borders, capitalism, Americanism, and once government owned groceries and government controlled housing. He clearly wants to take over private property. He plans to tax heavily, the white areas, he is antisemitic and pals around a terrorist who is a co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center to bombing.

“They are hoping at least Cuomo makes it close so Mamdani doesn’t have a mandate,” one real estate source told the New York Post. President Trump has also expressed concern about the race, warning that he does not want to see New York City led by a socialist mayor.

He’s a radical he doesn’t need a mandate. All he needs is to get into Office now do whatever the hell damn well pleases. please wake up America. Hitler did the same thing. Know your history.

Far-left Abby even questioned him like an actual reporter.