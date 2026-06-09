Abrego Is Still Here: His Lawyer Doesn’t Know What Illegal Alien Means

Brandon Gill asked one of Kilmer Abrego Garcia’s lawyers, Chris Newman, if it was a good thing that President Trump secured the border. Newman went on to claim that our borders were secure under the Biden administration. He added that he has no idea if there are fewer illegals in America today than under Biden.

This attorney at NDLON said last year that the Abrego case is the “bedrock of constitutional protections” for all Americans. The far-left radicals, like CASA, SEIU, and others, who are backing wife-beater Abrego’s efforts to remain in the U.S., want full due process for all illegal aliens, criminal or not. Abrego is an illegal alien with ties to MS-13.

Federal court injunctions are currently protecting him from deportation as his case winds its way through the courts.

Rep. Gill grilled Newman at the hearing today on “Amnesty and Chaos: Abuse of U.S. Immigration Policy.” This is what his task force is dealing with:

I asked one of Kilmer Abrego Garcia’s lawyers if it’s a good thing that President Trump secured the border. He proceeded to claim that our borders were secure under the Biden admin. And that he has no idea if there are fewer illegals in America today than under Biden. pic.twitter.com/TnqIYVzfen — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 9, 2026

Abrego’s attorney had previously recommended unemployment benefits for illegal aliens. When asked if he stood by that, he said he didn’t know what he meant by illegal aliens.