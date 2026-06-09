Iran Shot Down the US Apache Near the Strait

Iran shot down our Apache helicopter.

“The Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” he said on Truth Social, adding that he had been briefed by the military on the situation.

President Trump said they will have to respond.

A U.S. Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident confirmed by Donald Trump on Tuesday. The two pilots aboard the gunship were rescued and are reported to be in “stable condition” after the aircraft went down in the Iran-controlled waterway.

It was the first-ever drone rescue. The pair were rescued by an unmanned surface drone operated by a special department called Task Force 59, based within the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins told CBS News. It was the first time a drone has been used for a water rescue, the officials said.

The pilots are in stable condition.

Donald Trump stated that the US has a “very good chance” of signing a peace deal with Iran “in two or three days,” even as the helicopter crash’s implications are being assessed.

No one believes that a peace deal is possible. Iran wants war. I want Trump to get us out of there. Bomb a few things, declare victory, and get out.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said Tuesday that it was investigating an incident the previous day near the Strait of Hormuz, amid the war with Iran, that resulted in an Apache helicopter crashing into the sea.

Correction: The title referred to two Apache helicopters but was supposed to read two pilots.