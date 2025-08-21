Trump Responds to Accused Mortgage Fraudster NY AG James’ Losing the Big Case

From ABC7NY: An appeals court has thrown out the massive civil fraud penalty against President Donald Trump, ruling Thursday in New York state’s lawsuit accusing him of exaggerating his wealth.

The decision came seven months after the Republican returned to the White House. A panel of five judges in New York’s mid-level Appellate Division said the verdict, which stood to cost Trump over $515 million and rock his real estate empire, was “excessive.”

The case had been brought against Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, who had campaigned on the promise to “get Trump.” James accused Trump of padding financial statements he gave to lenders and insurance companies, and misrepresenting the value of his properties.

Of course, he was going to win. The case was absurd. Even Democrats were harshly criticizing it. James valued Mar-a-Lago at only $18 million in a case that no one would ever take to court. She said she was going to get Trump and ran her campaign on getting him. She hoped to put him in prison and when that didn’t work; she tried to bankrupt him.

Meanwhile, ironically, she is very credibly accused of mortgage fraud.

Judge Engoran was very corrupt and unfair, but it is New York.

Trump Responds

President Trump responded by calling it a “total witch hunt” by New York State, Attorney General Letitia James!

“I greatly respect the fact that the court had the courage to throw out this unlawful and disgraceful decision that was hurting business all throughout New York State. Others were afraid to do business there.”

“The amount, including interest in penalties, was over $550 million,” he said. He didn’t mention the enormous daily fine if he lost the case.

Trump noted that said she was going to go get him and it is very clear what that means.

Everything was thrown out in this case, “the penalties imposed by the corrupt judge One of the most overturned in history, Arthur Engoron.”

As Trump said he was not allowed to have a “jury during the trial, which lasted a long time during his campaign, and he was not given one ruling in my favor by this political hack. Worse than him was Letitia James,” Trump said “a corrupt and incompetent Attorney General, who only brought this case in order to hurt me politically. She is a Trump deranged lunatic!”

He also noted that “the bond was outrageous and had never happened before. It cost millions of dollars a month just to appear.”

The judges in this case found in Trump’s favor by 5-0 . he said “ I am so honored by justice David Friedman‘s great words of wisdom, which should be read by everyone.

Trump said that there are other cases against him that are “equally disgraceful by corrupt judges, like Judge Merchan and his daughter who collected millions in fees from crooked Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, while her father refused to recuse himself from a vicious and corrupt trial.”

As Trump said even editorial boards said “Do not do this.” Many lawyers said that “Merchan and his daughter created the greatest conflict of interest they had ever seen,” said Trump.

He pointed out that Judge Lewis Kaplan – in the other remaining case, his wife, family, and friends attended his two trials, is as nasty as anyone I have ever met.” The case is on appeal. Trump said Kaplan loves the publicity and would not let them present the evidence that we wanted to present. “This Clinton judge appointed judge should not be allowed to get away with this scam,” he said.