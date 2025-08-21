Soros Gov. Gavin Newsom Begins His 2028 Presidential Campaign

Fresh off allowing California to burn down and destroying San Francisco, Gavin Newsom now has bigger fish to fry, no pun intended. He wants to do for the United States what he has done for California: high taxes, oppressive regulations, out of control crime, set up a bad business environment, open the borders, and he can literally burn it all down. He has ruined paradise, and can certainly do as much for the USA.

He put up his first campaign ad.

Newsom demands the state redistrict to get even with another state – Texas. Meanwhile, California is already heavily redistricted. Republicans have 38% of the voters and only nine districts out of 52. Newsom wants to redistrict Republicans to two.

Texas redistricted because the districts lean heavily red now and aren’t represented. Four of the five are majority minority. To not redistrict in those areas of Texas is racial discrimination.

#BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsom has released a powerful new ad. pic.twitter.com/lsi5zbzG7i — Veritas Daily (@VeritasDaily) August 17, 2025

Maze came up with a better ad. We like this one a lot since it truly represents Newsom’s biggest success.

Hey Gavin, feel free to use this as a campaign ad when you run in 2028. pic.twitter.com/rxK7Y6JZm9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 9, 2025

Newsom is trying to pretend he’s Trump so he can win in 2028. He is trying to imitate Donald Trump on social media.

According to Axios, Democrats are trying to stir MAGA energy in their party by imitating what they think worked for MAGA.

So, Newsom’s insulting TV hosts in capital letters. That’ll do it. Keep it up, Gavin until you lull everyone into nationwide eyerolls when they hear your name.

WOW! FOX NEWS CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT ME (GAVIN C. NEWSOM), AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!!! TONIGHT THEIR ENTIRE PRIMETIME LINEUP WAS ABOUT ME! JESSE WATTERS KEPT CALLING ME “DADDY” (VERY WEIRD, NOT INTERESTED, BUT THANK YOU!). SEAN HANNITY (VERY NICE GUY) NEARLY CRIED BECAUSE I… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 21, 2025

I SELDOM WATCH LOW-RATED “GARBAGEMAN” GREG GUTFELD BUT, WHEN I DO, I MARVEL AT THE FAKE LAUGHTER ON THE SHOW. IT SOUNDS LIKE A BAD “LAUGH MACHINE,” IT’S SO OBNOXIOUS AND DISGUSTING, JUST LIKE HIM, ALWAYS LAUGHING NO MATTER WHAT IS SAID. REAL PATRIOTS HATE IT WHEN FOX (“EDITS THE… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 20, 2025

WHEN SPEAKER “LITTLE MAN” JOHNSON IS STANDING IN “THE UNEMPLOYMENT LINE,” HE CAN THANK DONALD “TACO” J. TRUMP. TRUMP MISSED A SIMPLE DEADLINE — SOMETHING HE HAS OFTEN DONE WITH HIS MANY FAILED BUSINESSES — NOW CALIFORNIA WILL “FIRE” HIM WITH NEW, “MORE BEAUTIFUL MAPS.” HIGHLY… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 13, 2025

OH LOOK AT THIS PATHETIC ATTEMPT FROM MY OWN PRESS OFFICE TRYING TO DUNK ON THE LEGENDARY TRACE GALLAGHER, THE KING OF FOX NEWS NIGHT WHO EVERYBODY KNOWS AND LOVES—HA! CAN YOU BELIEVE THEY CALLED HIM “BIRD-BRAIN TREY” WHEN HE’S ACTUALLY THE SMARTEST, MOST CHARMING HOST ON CABLE,… https://t.co/4d3wTuHZe1 — Newsom for President 2028 (Parody) (@GavinNewsom28) August 16, 2025

Newsom just sounds crazy. He can’t be Donald Trump.

JD Vance nails it: “The idea that Gavin Newsom is somehow going to mimic Donald Trump’s style, that ignores the fundamental genius of President Trump’s political success, which is that he’s authentic. He just is who he is.”pic.twitter.com/k5TfNa09pG — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 20, 2025

Newsom is a Soros governor: