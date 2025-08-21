Soros Gov. Gavin Newsom Begins His 2028 Presidential Campaign

By
M Dowling
-
1
28
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the fast food bill AB1228 in Los Angeles, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. California’s fast food workers will have a minimum wage of $20 per hour next year under a new law.

Fresh off allowing California to burn down and destroying San Francisco, Gavin Newsom now has bigger fish to fry, no pun intended. He wants to do for the United States what he has done for California: high taxes, oppressive regulations, out of control crime, set up a bad business environment, open the borders, and he can literally burn it all down. He has ruined paradise, and can certainly do as much for the USA.

He put up his first campaign ad.

Newsom demands the state redistrict to get even with another state – Texas. Meanwhile, California is already heavily redistricted. Republicans have 38% of the voters and only nine districts out of 52. Newsom wants to redistrict Republicans to two.

Texas redistricted because the districts lean heavily red now and aren’t represented. Four of the five are majority minority. To not redistrict in those areas of Texas is racial discrimination.

Maze came up with a better ad. We like this one a lot since it truly represents Newsom’s biggest success.

Newsom is trying to pretend he’s Trump so he can win in 2028. He is trying to imitate Donald Trump on social media.

According to Axios, Democrats are trying to stir MAGA energy in their party by imitating what they think worked for MAGA.

So, Newsom’s insulting TV hosts in capital letters. That’ll do it. Keep it up, Gavin until you lull everyone into nationwide eyerolls when they hear your name.

Newsom just sounds crazy. He can’t be Donald Trump.

Newsom is a Soros governor:

Frank S
Frank S
1 hour ago

Maze ad is spectacular. Figured out why Gov. Hair Gel basically steered clear of the CA fires. The grease on top of his huge head was probably highly flammable.

0
