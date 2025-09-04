Acting Deputy Chief Schnitt Says All GOP on Epstein List Will Be Redacted

This Acting Deputy Chief Schnitt told the OMG undercover reporter the DoJ is going to redact all the Republicans on the Epstein list and leave the Democrats on. Does he know this or is it opinion?

“They’ll [DOJ] redact every Republican or conservative person in those files, leave all the liberal, Democratic people in those files, and have a very slanted version of it come out… without really seeing any of their bad behavior,” claimed Joseph Schnitt, DOJ Acting Deputy Chief at the Office of Enforcement Operations.

“There’s thousands and thousands of page-open files,” Schnitt said. “If they’re released in any way, it’s going to be very redacted.”

He told the person that Bondi wants whatever Trump wants.

It sounds like the opinion of someone who doesn’t like any of the people he works for.