Acting Deputy Chief Schnitt Says All GOP on Epstein List Will Be Redacted

By
Guest Post
-
2
52

This Acting Deputy Chief Schnitt told the OMG undercover reporter the DoJ is going to redact all the Republicans on the Epstein list and leave the Democrats on. Does he know this or is it opinion?

“They’ll [DOJ] redact every Republican or conservative person in those files, leave all the liberal, Democratic people in those files, and have a very slanted version of it come out… without really seeing any of their bad behavior,” claimed Joseph Schnitt, DOJ Acting Deputy Chief at the Office of Enforcement Operations.

“There’s thousands and thousands of page-open files,” Schnitt said. “If they’re released in any way, it’s going to be very redacted.”

He told the person that Bondi wants whatever Trump wants.

It sounds like the opinion of someone who doesn’t like any of the people he works for.

2 Comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
39 minutes ago

He should be fired today for this. That sensitive matter should not be discussed in public, and not in a manner which attacks his employer. He just gave the left a gift. Leaving names out in a partisan manner would be a reckless thing to do which would be exposed quickly. I cannot trust anything out of the DOJ, why… Read more »

1
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
27 seconds ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

He just gave the left a gift.” NO! HE IS THE LEFT~ a dangerous mole!

0
