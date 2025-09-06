Idea for a Police Patch in Arabic and English Goes Down in Proverbial Flames

The mayor of Dearborn Heights, Bill Bozzi, withdrew the latest idea from the police department to have a patch in English and Arabic.

“This patch was created by Officer Emily Murdoch, who designed it to reflect and honor the diversity of our community – especially the many residents of Arabic descent who call Dearborn Heights home. By incorporating Arabic script alongside English, this patch represents unity, respect, and our shared commitment to service. We are proud of Officer Murdoch’s creativity and dedication in helping our department better represent the people we serve,” the post stated, per Fox News.

“Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique.”

Officials in a Michigan city with a large Arab population backtracked after proposing an optional police officer patch with both English and Arabic, following massive backlash from conservatives.

We speak English here. No other language. That’s the message. Foreigners who come need to assimilate and become one with us. That’s how it works.

It wouldn’t matter what language it was. If we start doing that for every nation represented in the US, especially after the invasion, we’ll need a much bigger patch.