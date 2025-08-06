Active Shooter Guns Down Four People at Georgia Army Base

At least four people have been shot at an Army base in Georgia. The base is on lockdown. There could be more victims.

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital. Casualties have been reported.

The shooter struck the 2ABCT area of Fort Stewart. Law enforcement believes they knew who the shooter is but this situation is ongoing.

JUST IN: Reports of an active shooter incident prompt lockdown at Fort Stewart base in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/JYOgTjd0kC — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 6, 2025

BREAKING: Soliders run to shelter as active shooter situation at Fort Stewart unfolds They are STILL on lockdown, as a potential SECOND shooter could be in the vicinity MULTIPLE casualties reported Pray for our troops pic.twitter.com/zUlm0bUe5p — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025