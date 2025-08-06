Active Shooter Guns Down Four People at Georgia Army Base

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

At least four people have been shot at an Army base in Georgia. The base is on lockdown. There could be more victims.

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital. Casualties have been reported.

The shooter struck the 2ABCT area of Fort Stewart.  Law enforcement believes they knew who the shooter is but this situation is ongoing.

