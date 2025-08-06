Approximately 90% of the ocean is aphotic––without light––the midnight zone of the ocean where sunlight cannot penetrate and no photosynthesis can occur. So it is with child sex trafficking, a midnight zone where children are hidden in darkness and the traumatic abuse they suffer prevents their growth and development. The midnight zone is also aphonic––without sound––a place where these sex trafficked children are exploited and have no voice. So, what lives in the midnight zone? Apex predators like giant squid. Some have grown to 57-feet long with eight arms and eyes the size of basketballs.

The apex predators who sell and traffick children for sex are the giant squid of the midnight zone, their tentacles reach deep into American society to ensnare the children and collapse society from within. In a stunning July 24, 2025 interview Epoch Times reporter Jan Jekielek discusses, “How Traffickers Prey on America’s Youth: Jaco Booyens.” Jaco Booyens is founder of Jaco Booyens Ministries (JBM), an anti-human trafficking organization committed to protecting American children from predatory exploitation.

Booyens describes the staggering scale of sex trafficking operations in America; society becoming culturally desensitized to its horrors; pornography being the gateway drug to sexual exploitation; and how technology makes it easier for predators to contact their young prey. Booyens begins by describing the magnitude of the enterprise:

The scale is enormous, and I wish I could tell you that it has decreased. But we’re talking about a $52 billion industry of buying and selling predominantly women and children inside this country, American citizens. The discussion about a migrant child or a migrant in the country is a completely separate conversation. Those statistics are purely just on American children.

We are still, by a long stretch, the number one nation on earth where sexual exploitation is happening, and it’s commercialized. Unfortunately, we’re the number one producer of pornography and consumer of pornography. American Gen Z is the societal category that watches the most pornography on planet earth.

These numbers are all collected from think tanks, the Department of Justice, FBI, agencies that collect data that we constantly are curating. Here’s an example. The average first exposure to pornography in America is now boys age eight. When we met last time [five years ago], the average exploited child was age 12 to 14. That is now age 11. So, we’re moving in the wrong direction, part and parcel because of technology, and technology is rapidly advancing and putting tool sets in predators’ hands to make it easier to conduct their atrocities.

But culturally, we’re not frowning upon the details. Can we talk about how many 16 to 17-year-olds in America today are walking felons? When you distribute naked imagery of a minor, that’s a felony. Children are distributing sexual images of children among peer groups. In our society, it’s blending into everyday life.

Several years ago, in conversations with child advocate Dr. Judith Reisman, she told me that pornography is the gateway to sexual exploitation. Dr. Reisman’s professional career was focused on exposing the fraudulent work and legacy of Dr. Alfred Kinsey, particularly his dictum that children are sexual from birth. Judith fought to expose the dangers of pornography and to stop the sinister efforts to legalize pedophilia in this country.

Judith and I had become good friends after discovering quite by accident that we are cousins! She wanted to write a book together, but at the time I was busy with another project and unavailable. Her indomitable spirit and unwavering sense of purpose continue to inspire me to fight the apex predators who inhabit the midnight zone.

Judith died unexpectedly on April 9, 2021, two days before her 86th birthday. Her importance and relevance to this article is best summed up in excerpts from a memoriam written by her dear friend, senior editor at the New American William F. Jasper, posted April 15, 2021, “In Memoriam: Dr. Judith Reisman; Farewell, Good Friend. You Will Be Greatly Missed“:

What a devastating loss of a great soul, a beautiful human being, and a fierce defender of all that is good, honorable, and decent.

Dr. Reisman is best known for her works exposing the fraudulent, depraved, and criminal work of Dr. Alfred Kinsey, the notorious sex pervert who, with generous funding from the Rockefeller Foundation and lavish praise from the liberal media, became the celebrated “Father of the Sexual Revolution.” Kinsey, we are told in our psychology books and the popular press, freed the world from “sexual oppression” inspired by ignorance and religious superstition. Kinsey invoked “science” to proclaim that homosexuality, adultery, premarital sex, adult-child sex, nudity, indecent exposure, fornication, masturbation, incest, pornography — virtually anything and everything sexual — are “normal,” meaning widely practiced, and therefore good. Kinsey’s 1948 book Sexual Behavior in the Human Male and his 1953 book Sexual Behavior in the Human Female hit the world like twin atom bombs. Kinsey’s “research” seemed to explode all previous notions of moral and permissible behavior as it pertains to sexual relations.

Perversion Masquerading as “Science”

Kinsey’s “science” was used to overthrow the Judeo-Christian moral codes that had protected societies and families for millennia and to usher in the new Age of Aquarius, the era of unrestrained “free love.” Kinsey’s “science” was cited to overthrow laws on obscenity, pornography, and perversion. Kinsey’s “science” was employed to flood our schools with obscene “SexEd” curricula. Kinsey’s “science” declared that children are “sexual beings” from birth and therefore need to be liberated from their parents’ stultifying restrictions on their sexual “freedom.” Thus, the pedophile/pederast lobby began a nonstop campaign for continuous lowering of age-of-consent laws, while the education and entertainment establishments began inundating our culture with hypersexualized materials aimed at children.

It was this insidious Kinseyite attack on the innocence of children that aroused the ferocious Mamma Bear instinct in Judith Reisman. Unlike so many others, she was not awed and intimidated by Kinsey’s “science.” She smelled a rat and was determined to smoke it out. And indeed, she did. A consummate scholar, she dived into Kinsey’s raw data, and relentlessly pursued him down his labyrinthine trail. Her herculean efforts yielded four explosive books on Kinsey: Kinsey, Sex and Fraud; Sexual Sabotage; Stolen Honor, Stolen Innocence; and Kinsey: Crimes & Consequences.

A Light in the Darkness

What Dr. Reisman discovered was that Kinsey’s “science” was not science at all. In fact, not only had he fraudulently invented much of the data and many of the statistics that have been used to undermine morality and normalize perversion, he had recruited perverts, child molesters, prostitutes, and convicts to produce the “evidence” he would exploit for fame and fortune. One of the most shocking of Judith Reisman’s discoveries was that Kinsey’s “research” involved pedophiles sexually torturing hundreds of boys and girls—some of them infants as young as three months old—and then described their screams of pain as “orgasms,” thus “proving” that these children were “sexual beings”! Reisman proved that the exalted Kinsey, far from being a “liberator,” was a hideous monster with feet of clay. Exposing Sick Roots of “Sex Ed” – Kinsey, CIA & Child Abuse

However, thanks to the constant support of the Rockefeller Foundation and similar globalist institutions, instead of receiving the condemnation and prosecution he deserved, Kinsey was heaped with accolades and financial rewards. His Kinsey Institute at the University of Indiana continues to be showered with foundation and taxpayer funds.

Yet, thanks to Judith’s unswerving perseverance, a veritable army of informed activists worldwide have taken up her research and have been pushing back against the Kinsey onslaught. In addition to her books, she produced a profusion of articles, research papers, and videos (most of which are available on her website, drjudithreisman.com). …

In 1994, Hugh Hefner’s Playboy porn empire brought a lawsuit in the Netherlands against Dutch TV broadcaster EO to demand the retraction of statements by Reisman in one of their broadcasts. On air, she had essentially accused Playboy of producing child pornography, based on the study of three decades of its publications. She had conducted the study under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Playboy ultimately lost the lawsuit, with the judge referring to Reisman’s research as “the uncontested factual findings of Dr. Reisman.” Following her victorious ruling, Reisman said, “Playboy never will sue me in the USA, since their deliberate child sex abuse methodology would be proven in a court of law.

In a eulogy entitled “Farewell to the World’s Greatest Friend of Children,” author/educator Charlotte Iserbyt, Judith’s longtime friend and ally, wrote, “In my humble opinion, God Almighty sent Judith to save our children. Yes, Judith’s work was, day in and day out, dedicated to saving not just our, but the world’s, children.”

Judith understood that pornography alters brain chemistry. It is a matter of neuroplasticity, the ability of the central nervous system to form and reorganize neural connections in response to injury or a learning event. This trait allows the human brain to adapt and change depending on events or experiences. Human brains can adapt through learning when an individual practices a task repeatedly, but the adaptation is not necessarily constructive as Jaco Booyens explains in his interview:

[12:00] Yes, when we say pornography is the gateway drug to human trafficking, those who watch porn would say, well, I don’t buy people, but you are engaging in the gateway drug. Why is it the gateway drug? Because it’s the only drug that triggers an internal drug. Sex is internal. It’s chemical.

When you go through puberty, your brain releases a hormone. Your body releases chemistry. When you bond trauma to the internal chemistry of your body, this is trauma bonding. That’s deep-rooted trauma that normally goes and gets hidden. It gets suppressed. Then dissociation happens. So, it takes years for someone to be willing to even recognize or talk about it. So, pornography desensitizes any individual to what could be, and most often is not okay.

When men watch pornography the average porn scene available to Americans, on average, is two guys and one woman.

I just told you that the average exposure to porn for the first time is a boy that’s eight years old. So, when an eight-year-old boy sees hardcore pornography, we’re not talking about a pin-up girl without her top on in a magazine. We’re talking about 2K, 4K cameras, multiple angles, two guys nude together with one girl.

Immediately, in a second, there’s a chemical reaction in his brain. Neurons start to fire. He’s prepubescent, which means he’s now starting to produce sex hormones. Pre-puberty, you can never turn it off. Immediately, love and belonging are shattered. Consent is shattered. What is conditional and unconditional love is shattered because it’s all fake. It’s a scene that was filmed. He’s probably watching take 52. This is not reality. No marriage is pornography.

So, there’s a complete altered reality that is then what we call imprinted into him. It’s internal. It’s not like you’re taking alcohol from an alcoholic, and he dries up, he sobers up. Sexual violation stays with you. It’s internal. So now that child is grappling with issues that married adults struggle with. But he is only eight years old, or she is only 12 years old.

And when it becomes physical, now it’s dangerous because that child can now very quickly develop an attraction to it because it’s highly addictive. Porn is highly addictive because it alters the neural pathways in the brain. It literally shuts down certain areas of the brain and fires up other areas. This is real. This is science. It’s biology. It’s physiology. The child’s defenseless at this moment.

Pornography is not only the gateway to sexual exploitation for pedophiles and child sex traffickers, but also the political vehicle for destroying children’s innocence and collapsing America from within. The apex predators who roam the midnight zone are the globalist elite whose intention is to legalize pedophilia just as Judith Reisman predicted.

