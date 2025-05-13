Adam Schiff Stands Up for a Violent Woman Here Illegally

Adam “Shifty” Schiff claims there is no invasion and is supporting a woman here illegally who attacked a pregnant woman. Schiff wants to keep criminal aliens in the country. We also have the radicals back at the Newark ICE facility demanding the violent criminals inside remain in the USA.

In the first clip, Sen. Schiff claims there is no invasion after four years of open borders.

He also points to the horror of ICE grabbing a woman here illegally. He wants people to believe the woman is an innocent mom from Massachusetts. However, she is a mom who attacked a pregnant woman and is also here illegally.

Watch:

Unbelievably, Democrats were back blocking the gate to the Newark detention facility yesterday. The facility holds MS-13 and other murderers and child rapists ready for deportation. There’s a crazy pastor and rabbi among them standing up for violent gangbangers.

No one is above the law except Democrats and future voters who are criminals.

The commies supporting the criminals in the detention facility had to be dragged away like sacks of potatoes.

Democrats have gone insane, and they care nothing about victims. Here’s more proof:


