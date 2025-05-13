President Trump Signs Strategic Economic Partnership in Saudi Arabia

The President signed the strategic economic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today.

During Trump’s regional visit, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS, signed a strategic economic partnership agreement in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The partnership includes agreements for energy, mining, and defense.

The Who’s Who

Emerging from Air Force One on his first formal state visit, with a who’s who of U.S. business leaders. Trump punched the air in a show of solidarity as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeted him on his arrival in Riyadh.

According to media reports, Sam Altman, Larry Fink, and Elon Musk were present. Other notable business figures attending the event include Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, IBM’s Arvind Krishna, Citicorp’s Jane Fraser, Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, and Palantir’s Alex Karp.

Trump is being criticized – OF COURSE – for doing this while there are wars or whatever, but no one can multi-task like Donald Trump. They just don’t want him to succeed with a potential economic boom. We just got news this morning that April inflation came out at the lowest in four years. It will deeply sadden Democrats and their media.

$600 billion in investments

Saudi Arabia has already pledged $600 billion in U.S. investments. It includes weapons purchases, technology transfers, artificial intelligence, and the stock market. Trump has said he believes the Saudis may ultimately commit up to $1 trillion.

In addition to economic deals, Trump and bin Salman are expected to discuss a possible civil nuclear program and expanded defense cooperation. Such agreements were previously linked to a potential Abraham Accords-style normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

BREAKING: President Trump signs ‘strategic economic partnership’ with Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/OflebmlCsI — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 13, 2025

I love the horse escort – very cool. The Prince knows how to put on a show.

The GOAT arrives at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/wDCIdmUMV8 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 13, 2025

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE BREAKS PROTOCOL TO GREET TRUMP HIMSELF Instead of sending some local royal to do the honors, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince personally met Trump on the tarmac. That’s a royal-level welcome — not something they pull out for just anyone. When Biden visited… https://t.co/XevuLdqvlq pic.twitter.com/yIsNchcGwN — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 13, 2025

Saudi Arabia procured a mobile McDonalds for Trump on his state visit. How cool. pic.twitter.com/irXvx1DNEX — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 13, 2025

