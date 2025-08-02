Affirmative Action for Creating Election Districts Could End

On Friday, the US Supreme Court Justices agreed to expand a Louisiana case and weigh arguments about whether the 1965 Voting Rights Act still justifies creating districts specifically designed to elect Black or Hispanic representatives.

It has long been affirmative action for voting.

The case will examine whether racial considerations should play a role in redrawing electoral maps.

Currently, the U.S. House includes 11 majority-Black and 31 majority-Hispanic districts, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of 2022 data.

The Supreme Court case unfolds as Texas is redistricting and New York threatens to retaliate in a state already grossly underrepresenting Republicans.

Democrats might leave the state so the GOP can’t redistrict. They have done it before, in 2026 and in 2003.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott already signed off on new maps after the 2020 Census, which shaped the 2022 elections. Democrats currently control just 12 of Texas’ 38 congressional seats—making any further GOP-driven map changes potentially decisive in maintaining or expanding the party’s slim House majority.

This case could result in loss of many seats held by Democrats and give Republicans a serious edge in future elections.