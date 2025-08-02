Mike Benz Exposes the Critical Infrastructure Hoax?

By
M Dowling
-
0
32

Mike Benz, a former State Department official in Trump’s first administration now runs the Foundation for Freedom Online. He believes he found the point at which we were all censored, possibly to protect Hillary. The term “critical infrastructure,” according to Benz, became the legal predicate for the censorship industrial complex.

Benz points to a comment in a recently declassified Bernardo email, “The point is making the Russian play a U.S. domestic issue. Say something like a critical infrastructure threat for the election to feel menace [sic] since both POTUS and VPOTUS have acknowledged the fact [that] IC would speed up searching for evidence that is regrettably still unavailable.”

Leonard Bernardo was the Regional Director for Eurasia at The Open Society Foundations.

In a series of curse-laced posts on X, Benz lays out the magic’d up a system whereby elections would now become “critical infrastructure” run by the feds. The vulgarity doesn’t help the story, at least not for me, but it’s worth reading.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments