After Years of Managing US Decline, Obama’s in Decline

By
M Dowling
-
3
1072

If aliens descended upon the earth and seized this man and pledged to vaporise all conscious life forms everywhere unless he could manage to say something, anything, just the tiniest thing, that was minimally interesting, meaningful and original, we would all be totally f****d.

~ Eugyppius on X

Barack Obama has become irrelevant to a once adoring public. He went from a godlike figure with halos of light circling his head to a has-been who orchestrated an American downfall. The media created him and now they’ve moved on.

After spending years degrading, marginalizing and insulting America worldwide, as he manages our decline, and operates a failed shadow government from a D.C. mansion, he thinks he knows the meaning of Independence Day.

Obama thinks he can tell us what Independence Day means, and to him it’s a collective. He wants us to know who and what we are with tired old slogans: the collective.

“Independence Day is a reminder that America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We The People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can.’ America is owned by no one. It belongs to all citizens. And at this moment in history—when core democratic principles seem to be continuously under attack, when too many people around the world have become cynical and disengaged—now is precisely the time to ask ourselves tough questions about how we can build our democracies and make them work in meaningful and practical ways for ordinary people.”

Barack continues to build his unsightly library in the middle of a park that is a monument to him and promises to be a Marxist training ground. He produces Netflix movies promoting his values, not America’s, making millions while he pretends to care about ordinary people. He’s clueless on America, and always will be because his arrogance keeps him ignorant.

Democracy was left out of the Constitution for a reason.

His charm factor now faded, the Emperor is without clothes, and his only means of operation is from the shadows. He really doesn’t think much of us and it could be why he wants us controlled, regulated, and marching in lockstep. We can’t function without it. Barack’s a fraud. He doesn’t live by his own rules and luxuriates in wealth and mansions, one on the water he claimed would swallow up the land. Michelle’s reduced to complaining on a podcast, often about him.

Independence Day is not about bureaucrats, globalists, democracy or Obamababble. It is an experiment in individual liberty. Freedom isn’t the collective.

Mr. Obama spent years belittling us and now wants to tell us what Independence Day means.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
IBoat
IBoat
5 minutes ago

I knew this CLOWN was a FRAUD from the GET GO!!!!!!!!!!! Now you leftard IMBECILES have the 3 worst pResidents in the Country’s History o’biden, obumbler and jimmy the “peanut” carter. Good job you leftist LOSERS!!!!!!!!!

1
Reply
Steve Keith
Steve Keith
9 minutes ago

Hate to say I told you so, but I told you so.

1
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

I recall telling the guys I worked with in 2007 that Obongo was far more dangerous and evil than Hellary. There was no excuse for voting for this POS as the word was out there for those who would search objectively for the truth. In fact, much of what was common knowledge of Obongo in ’07 has since been erased… Read more »

5
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz