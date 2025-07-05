After Years of Managing US Decline, Obama’s in Decline

If aliens descended upon the earth and seized this man and pledged to vaporise all conscious life forms everywhere unless he could manage to say something, anything, just the tiniest thing, that was minimally interesting, meaningful and original, we would all be totally f****d. ~ Eugyppius on X

Barack Obama has become irrelevant to a once adoring public. He went from a godlike figure with halos of light circling his head to a has-been who orchestrated an American downfall. The media created him and now they’ve moved on.

After spending years degrading, marginalizing and insulting America worldwide, as he manages our decline, and operates a failed shadow government from a D.C. mansion, he thinks he knows the meaning of Independence Day.

Obama thinks he can tell us what Independence Day means, and to him it’s a collective. He wants us to know who and what we are with tired old slogans: the collective.

“Independence Day is a reminder that America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We The People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can.’ America is owned by no one. It belongs to all citizens. And at this moment in history—when core democratic principles seem to be continuously under attack, when too many people around the world have become cynical and disengaged—now is precisely the time to ask ourselves tough questions about how we can build our democracies and make them work in meaningful and practical ways for ordinary people.”

Barack continues to build his unsightly library in the middle of a park that is a monument to him and promises to be a Marxist training ground. He produces Netflix movies promoting his values, not America’s, making millions while he pretends to care about ordinary people. He’s clueless on America, and always will be because his arrogance keeps him ignorant.

It’s a Republic, not your little “yes we can” participation trophy democracy, you Marxist sock puppet. We don’t take marching orders from globalists, professors, or failed community organizers.

The Constitution doesn’t say “We the Bureaucrats.” It says “We the People.” Republic.… — MAG1775 (@realMAG1775) July 4, 2025

Democracy was left out of the Constitution for a reason.

The word “democracy” is written zero times in The U.S. Constitution and addressing this great republic as such is anti-American propaganda. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 4, 2025

His charm factor now faded, the Emperor is without clothes, and his only means of operation is from the shadows. He really doesn’t think much of us and it could be why he wants us controlled, regulated, and marching in lockstep. We can’t function without it. Barack’s a fraud. He doesn’t live by his own rules and luxuriates in wealth and mansions, one on the water he claimed would swallow up the land. Michelle’s reduced to complaining on a podcast, often about him.

Independence Day is not about bureaucrats, globalists, democracy or Obamababble. It is an experiment in individual liberty. Freedom isn’t the collective.

Mr. Obama spent years belittling us and now wants to tell us what Independence Day means.

There’s that word “Democracy”

The objective is to brainwash Americans into believing they live in a democracy. The US is a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy pic.twitter.com/vjTEANSAdT — FrancoAmerican (@erskineallin) July 4, 2025

“WE” @BarackObama ARE A CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC NOT A DEMOCRACY. @JoeBiden WAS THE WORST @POTUS IN US HISTORY, YOU WERE THE MOST CORRUPT!!! I DON’T KNOW WHICH IS WORSE, I’LL LET THE PEOPLE DECIDE. WAS BARACK H. OBAMA THE WORST OR THE MOST CORRUPT POTUS IN US HISTORY? — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 4, 2025

We did this and voted for Trump so he could reverse the invasion you created in order to reimagine America into the nation YOU want it to be — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 4, 2025

Leftists turn American Independence into a global crusade for building “democracy,” a word never mentioned in the Declaration of Independence or U.S. Constitution. America is a place and a people, not an idea or the world’s refuge. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) July 4, 2025

You said it yourself: “It belongs to all citizens” — not illegal aliens. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 5, 2025