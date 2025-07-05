News from the Oppressed: Dismantling the United States

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
~ The Declaration of Independence, 1776
True patriotism, a man supporting your country consistently and your government when it deserves it. ~ Mark Twain
Only in America, can someone start with nothing and achieve the American dream that’s the greatness of this country. ~ Raphael Cruz.
America is the only country in the world where you can burn the flag but can’t tear the tag off the mattress. ~ Jackie Mason
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. ~ Abraham Lincoln
“Where liberty is, there is my country.” ~ Ben Franklin
“Uncontrolled immigration threatens to deconstruct the nation we grew up in and convert America into a conglomeration of peoples with almost nothing in common — not history, heroes, language, culture, faith, or ancestors. Balkanization beckons.” – Pat Buchanan
Too many of these ‘professors’ expend far too much time and effort thinking about nonsense in lieu of performing deeds that are functional and noteworthy.
Everything is “oppressive” to the weakest links.