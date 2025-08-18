AG Bondi Demands Sanctuary City Mayors Work with the Federal Government

Google Analytics is a powerful tool that tracks and analyzes website traffic for informed marketing decisions.
Service URL: policies.google.com
__utmb
Used to distinguish new sessions and visits. This cookie is set when the GA.js javascript library is loaded and there is no existing __utmb cookie. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to the Google Analytics server.
30 minutes after last activity
__utmc
Used only with old Urchin versions of Google Analytics and not with GA.js. Was used to distinguish between new sessions and visits at the end of a session.
End of session (browser)
__utmz
Contains information about the traffic source or campaign that directed user to the website. The cookie is set when the GA.js javascript is loaded and updated when data is sent to the Google Anaytics server
6 months after last activity
__utmv
Contains custom information set by the web developer via the _setCustomVar method in Google Analytics. This cookie is updated every time new data is sent to the Google Analytics server.
2 years after last activity
__utmx
Used to determine whether a user is included in an A / B or Multivariate test.
18 months
_ga
ID used to identify users
2 years
_gali
Used by Google Analytics to determine which links on a page are being clicked
30 seconds
_ga_
ID used to identify users
2 years
_gid
ID used to identify users for 24 hours after last activity
24 hours
_gat
Used to monitor number of Google Analytics server requests when using Google Tag Manager
1 minute
_gac_
Contains information related to marketing campaigns of the user. These are shared with Google AdWords / Google Ads when the Google Ads and Google Analytics accounts are linked together.
90 days
__utma
ID used to identify users and sessions
2 years after last activity
__utmt
Used to monitor number of Google Analytics server requests
10 minutes
Gimme a ticket for an aeroplane.
Ain’t got time to take a fast train.
Lonely days are gone. I’m a-goin’ home.
Pam Bodi just wrote me a letter!
I really do not believe anything she says in her PR stunts on The RINO Channel.
She is a pretender, she cannot do the job, and also does not want to do the job.
That is what her record shows.
She does not handle funding of cities. She has not acted against any mayor that implements sanctuary policies.
She is demanding that they do it….. and if they don t she will send them a stern letter !…..
They are trembling with fear !
ok…yes… I am a bit harsh…but I wish she was tougher than that.
so far she seems soft and tends to be lenient.