AG Bondi Demands Sanctuary City Mayors Work with the Federal Government

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she sent letters to 32 sanctuary city mayors that they must work with the federal government on illegal aliens or their funding will be cut. Additionally, President Trump will send federal law enforcement to their cities.

Ghost Gun
Ghost Gun
4 minutes ago

Gimme a ticket for an aeroplane.
Ain’t got time to take a fast train.
Lonely days are gone. I’m a-goin’ home.
Pam Bodi just wrote me a letter!

0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

I really do not believe anything she says in her PR stunts on The RINO Channel.

She is a pretender, she cannot do the job, and also does not want to do the job.

That is what her record shows.

She does not handle funding of cities. She has not acted against any mayor that implements sanctuary policies.

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
58 minutes ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

She is demanding that they do it….. and if they don t she will send them a stern letter !…..

They are trembling with fear !

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
54 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

ok…yes… I am a bit harsh…but I wish she was tougher than that.

so far she seems soft and tends to be lenient.

0
Reply
