Anti-peace Mike Pence said Sunday that President Donald Trump needs to bring the “hammer” down on Russian President Vladimir Putin with additional secondary sanctions.

After meeting with Putin at a high-stakes summit in Alaska, Trump shifted from advocating for an immediate ceasefire deal to a broader “peace agreement” between Ukraine and Russia.

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Pence described Trump’s style in dealing with dictators as the “velvet glove” approach but said he thinks “the hammer needs to come, and it needs to come immediately.”

If anything, he uses the velvet glove with the Euro-globalists and Vlad Zelensky.

I don’t know who gave President Trump the idea to sanction India heavily to lure Putin to the peace table, but it sucks. Don’t use India.