AG Pam Bondi Delays FOIA on Autopen Probe

The Oversight Project has been covering former president Joe Biden’s use of an Autopen to issue pardons. They filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to obtain key documents to determine whether Biden was advised that pardons must be granted personally.

Representative James Comer of Kentucky has questioned Biden officials about the Autopen’s use for pardons, and has narrowed down the list of people involved.

A federal judge delayed approving theFOIAs until September. Delays like this have made the government much less transparent and have frustrated President Trump.

Biden has admitted his staff used the Autopen for clemency decisions but claimed he was fully involved. However, huge numbers of these pardons were done at a time so it’s doubtful that he could have been very involved in each one.

The Oversight Project wants to know if the president ignored binding legal advice.

President Trump has urgently called for this issue to be addressed but the DOJ takes the opposite position. The DOJ is not following Trump’s lead in calling for visibility and accessibility to the press.

Oversight Project Chief Counsel Kyle Brosnan said, “It shouldn’t take this long for attorney general Pam Bondi to get the department in working order, particularly on this super high-profile issue.”