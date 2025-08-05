Senator Asks FBI Dir. Patel to Investigate TX Lawmakers in Hiding

Senator John Cornyn did something unexpected. He has called for the FBI Director to work with Governor Abbott to hold the fleeing Democrat legislators accountable. He said he wants them investigated for potential criminal acts, including bribery.

Fifty-one Democrats fled Texas to deny Republican lawmakers, who are in the majority, an opportunity to redistrict. They have also taken money for the venture. US Rep. Jasmine Crockett joined them since she said she would be redistricted out. We would miss her dulcet tones and her fake ghetto-speak.

“I have asked FBI Director Kash to work with Greg Abbott & Texas law enforcement to investigate potential CRIMINAL acts, including bribery, and to hold legislators accountable who have fled the state in a shameful attempt to stall the legislative process in the Texas House,” Cornyn wrote on X.

The crux of his letter:

“As a maneuver to avoid legislative responsibilities, on August 3, 2025, many members in the Texas House of Representatives absconded from the state. Their stated goal was to prevent the legislature from properly meeting, in violation of their oath of office,” wrote Sen. Cornyn.

“Out-of-state actors have made public comments about protecting the Texas legislators who are currently hiding out of state from any accountability for their actions. I request the FBI’s assistance, as federal resources are necessary to locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law. The FBI has tools to aid state law enforcement when parties cross state lines, including to avoid testifying or fleeing a scene of a crime. Specifically, I am concerned that legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses,” he continued.

“Governor Abbott and Texas state law enforcement officers are doing what they can within the confines of the law, but federal help may be necessary. These legislators have committed potential criminal acts in their rush to avoid their constitutional responsibilities and must be fully investigated and held accountable. I urge you to work with Texas public officials to provide them the support they need,” he concluded.