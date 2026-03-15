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Home Home AI Czar Warns of Iran’s Dead Man Switch

AI Czar Warns of Iran’s Dead Man Switch

By
M Dowling
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Venture capitalist David Sacks, who is President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar, warned of potentially catastrophic consequences if the U.S.-Israel war on Iran continues.

Sacks warned that Iran provides most of the region’s fresh water and have already been targeted.

Sacks said he doesn’t want to see the Gulf states shooting out each other‘s oil and gas facilities.

However, he said there’s an even worse scenario.

“If you see that type of destruction continue, you could literally render the Gulf almost uninhabitable,” he explained. “I mean you’re not going to have enough water for 100 million people, and human beings just cannot survive very long without water. So that would be a truly catastrophic scenario, and we’re talking about destroying the Gulf states economically and then also from a humanitarian perspective.”

The czar added that there is a faction in the Republican Party that wants to send troops and who are pressuring Donald Trump.

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