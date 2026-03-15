In His Own Words! John Cornyn Looks Bad for the Country

You can’t count on John Cornyn unless you are establishment. How is this a Republican? The concern President Trump has about Ken Paxton is that he might not win, and somehow he thinks Cornyn will. He is also getting pressure from Republican senators to endorse Cornyn. They love their RINOs.

Sentinel believes John Cornyn is running to block President Trump’s agenda.

NEW AD: John Cornyn has spent years trying to destroy President Trump. If you’re tired of watching Cornyn betray us and work with the Swamp to tear down President Trump, donate here: https://t.co/rQl0P2UVMs pic.twitter.com/WxjNqwib6y — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 13, 2026

Julie Kelly writes:

I do not see a reason why the president needs to make an endorsement in the Texas Senate race right now.

That said, endorsing John Cornyn would be a colossal mistake. Few Republican senators are more loathed by the MAGA base and for good reason. And he just got a mere 41% of the primary vote from his own Texas voters.

We either gradually purge poseurs like Cornyn and Tillis and Crenshaw, or we continue to fume in futility while weak Republicans sabotage the majority will of the American people.

No to Cornyn.

Cornyn is currently against the SAVE America Act, though he could change his mind again as he already has.