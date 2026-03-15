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Home Home In His Own Words! John Cornyn Looks Bad for the Country

In His Own Words! John Cornyn Looks Bad for the Country

By
M Dowling
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You can’t count on John Cornyn unless you are establishment. How is this a Republican? The concern President Trump has about Ken Paxton is that he might not win, and somehow he thinks Cornyn will. He is also getting pressure from Republican senators to endorse Cornyn. They love their RINOs.

Sentinel believes John Cornyn is running to block President Trump’s agenda.

Julie Kelly writes:

I do not see a reason why the president needs to make an endorsement in the Texas Senate race right now.

That said, endorsing John Cornyn would be a colossal mistake. Few Republican senators are more loathed by the MAGA base and for good reason. And he just got a mere 41% of the primary vote from his own Texas voters.

We either gradually purge poseurs like Cornyn and Tillis and Crenshaw, or we continue to fume in futility while weak Republicans sabotage the majority will of the American people.

No to Cornyn.

Cornyn is currently against the SAVE America Act, though he could change his mind again as he already has.

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Tim Kuehl
Tim Kuehl
1 hour ago

Cornyn says to win an election you must appeal to voters beyond your base. And his has a history of doing so. He consistently “reaches across the aisle” to his good Democrat friends to pass legislation. Hey John, if today’s Democrats want it, it is not good for middle class Americans. As for appealing to voters beyond your base, since… Read more »

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