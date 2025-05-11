Al Sharpton & Newark Mayor Baraka Go on a Racist Rant

Al Sharpton, a criminal, has so much power thanks to Democrats and the media. He is an avowed racist, and here he is in the clip below doing his anti-white thing with another racist, Mayor Baraka. They resent a small number of South Afrikans immigrating to the US because they are white.

Baraka and Sharpton aren’t stupid and know the handful of white South Africans are nothing compared to the millions of Islamic black Africans who have come.

These two don’t want white people immigrating, just black people. Imagine if we said that about black people? As a point of interest, most of the world is made up of people of color. Only 21% of the world’s population is white.

The administration is deporting people who broke our laws and is prioritizing criminals. These two will infuriate you in the clip as they call all white people white supremacists.

Al Sharpton is livid that Trump is allowing a handful of white South African refugees into the US “while terrorizing mostly non-white migrants.” Newly-arrested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka calls it “white supremacist authoritarianism.” Baraka is nothing more than a Sharpton-level… pic.twitter.com/Li2n6mOiXp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 11, 2025

The Mayor of Newark violently pushed his way into a detention facility and is now portraying himself as a victim. These radical leftists are insufferable.

Mayor Baraka wants to be the New Jersey governor. This is what America has come to, thanks to all our illegal immigration, for the most part.

Best view I’ve seen of Newark Mayor Baraka being arrested at ICE NJ on Friday and Rep. McIver (red jacket) obstructing, shoving law enforcement, and then hitting law enforcement. Rep. Menendez came in with a hit too (right). The reps then forced their way in. Many crimes here. pic.twitter.com/ectE7sz5BV — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2025

Sean Davis of The Federalist nailed it here.

It’s strange that every random ethnic religious group on earth is somehow entitled to a nation-state devoted to their faith, tradition, and language…except for American Christians. This nation was explicitly settled by Protestants fleeing religious persecution for the purpose of establishing a free nation where the laws were explicitly written to protect their cultural and religious heritage.

And yet today, we are told that of all the groups of people on earth, we alone are forbidden from having a nation that exists to protect us and our heritage. If that weren’t insane enough, we are also told we must shed blood to protect the borders, traditions, and faiths of other nations, but to do so here, in our country, would be abominable.

No other nation is required to admit me as a citizen, or to cater to my culture or language over its own. My country alone, however, is required to admit all peoples—no matter how incompatible they are with our laws and language and culture—and I am required to adapt to their demands and ways of life.

This is insane, and I’m tired of pretending otherwise.

