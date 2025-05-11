Megyn Kelly: Bud Light Versace?

Versace thought it wise to have a weird-looking man, Dylan Mulvaney, model the exact dress Melania Trump recently wore. Megyn Kelly said Versace is our new Bud Light. However, Versace’s clientele differs from Bud Light’s, so I don’t know if that would work.

Mulvaney was invited to the launch of their new women’s wear collection. They seemed to think it a good idea since their sales have gone down. precipitously. They should have invited Melania instead. She loves Versace and looks a lot better in the clothes.

No seriously. Here is Melania Trump wearing it for NYE. They gave Dylan leftovers. pic.twitter.com/DkpoxltIAc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 11, 2025

Fox Business posted a summary of how it went for Anheuser-Busch when they used Mulvaney. “They haven’t at all [recovered],” former Anheuser-Busch President of Operations Anson Frericks said Tuesday during an interview on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.“

“The problem with the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney partnership was they just were not an authentic partnership at all,” Anson Frericks told Fox News Digital. “They were catering to a lot of those special interests.”

Frericks began his career at Anheuser-Busch in 2011 and was with the company for over a decade. He told Fox News Digital he realized he needed to leave when DEI was preventing the brand from making what should have been no-brainer business decisions, like partnering with veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee.

“I joined a company that I thought was a great meritocracy, and then I saw the company really change, especially after 2020, 2021, when the DEI movement was really gaining steam,” Frericks said.

He added:

“It was authentically a brand that was about sports and humor and bringing people together. It never got involved in really politicized issues… and Dylan Mulvaney was the face of a lot of these very polarizing topics.” Frericks said.

Their entrée into the world of woke cost them $400 million in lost US sales. Why would anyone go back to them? They showed us who they are: anti-women, and they were arrogant and condescending to their beer drinkers – the frat boys and such. They pretended to celebrate Americana and gave us a fake woman and insults.

Take a hike, Bud Light, and take Versace with you.

