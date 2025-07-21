Alarm Over Bibi’s Actions? “He Bombs Everything All the Time”

Caveat: This story comes from far-left news outlet Axios. They could be correct.

Six U.S. officials tell Axios that despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that halted this week’s escalation in Syria on Friday, this week ended with the White House significantly more alarmed about Netanyahu and his regional policies.

“Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time,” one White House official told Axios, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. “This could undermine what Trump is trying to do.”

A second senior U.S. official also pointed to the shelling of a church in Gaza this week, which led President Trump to call Netanyahu and demand an explanation. “The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f***?”

A third U.S. official said there’s growing skepticism inside the Trump administration about Netanyahu — a sense that his trigger finger is too itchy and he’s too disruptive. “Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just won’t behave.”

There is no public criticism of Netanyahu from President Trump at this time.

On Tuesday, Israel bombed a convoy of Syrian army tanks en route to the city of Suwayda to respond to violent clashes between a Druze militia and armed Bedouin tribesmen, which had killed over 700 people as of Saturday according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Israel said they crossed into an illegal zone.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack asked his Israeli counterparts on Tuesday to stand down to allow for a diplomatic resolution, and the Israelis committed to do so, according to a U.S. official. However, they only paused and then escalated.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Netanyahu and his team to stop on Wednesday. Netanyahu agreed to do so in return for the Syrian military withdrawing from Suwayda.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia conveyed angry messages to the Trump administration about Israel’s actions. Several senior U.S. officials had complained directly to Trump about Netanyahu.

The general belief in the White House was that Netanyahu bombed Syria because of domestic pressure from Israel’s Druze minority and other political considerations.

“Bibi’s political agenda is driving his senses. It will turn out to be a big mistake for him long-term,” a U.S. official said.