Illegal Alien Career Criminal Shot Off-Duty BP Agent in the Face – Updated

Update: 12:21 pm ET The second suspect is in custody after the off duty agent was shot under the George Washington Bridge. This took place in Fort Washington park the officer 42 years of age was on a moped with a female companion. He is also believed to be here in the country illegally.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot three times, in the face and forearm as he was being robbed by two foreigners on scooters. He shot back, wounding one of his attackers and forcing him to flee. He is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover fully.

The suspect has been identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a 21-year-old Dominican national with a lengthy rap sheet in New York according to sources — but he was let go each time he was busted, despite having a deportation order.

Mora entered the US illegally via the southern border under the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security said Sunday.

The Department of Homeland Security quickly identified the suspect as 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez. He is an illegal immigrant whom the Biden administration released into the U.S. in 2023. He has an active Massachusetts arrest warrant for kidnapping as well as prior felony arrests. He allegedly perpetrated a robbery in December and a stabbing in January. The Biden administration could have prevented those crimes.

He is one of the Democrat’s career criminals, a Massachusetts man.

The Harrowing video: