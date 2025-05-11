Albertans: It’s Time That We Are Set Free

The NY Post reports that Alberta separatist talks are getting real. Alberta’s threat to divorce Canada is getting more serious than ever. Could they become the 51st state?

Premier Danielle Smith announced this week that the oil-rich province could hold its first-ever referendum on independence in 2026. The area’s pro-51st-statetivists are ramping up calls to ditch the Great White North in favor of the star-spangled banner.

When Premier Danielle Smith speaks, she still places the Canadian flags behind her among the Alberta provincial flags.

As much as critics insist she’s either a separatist herself or is opening the door wide to the Alberta secessionist movement by easing the rules to have a referendum next year, the premier herself maintains that she wants Alberta to stay within the country.

“Acknowledging something exists is not the same as fanning it,” Smith told the Alberta podcast Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen on Thursday. “My job is to make sure it doesn’t get higher. My job is to make sure it gets lower.”

She’s calling for easy access to extend new oil and gas pipelines to all three ocean coasts, a surge in new financial transfers, and the erasure of many (if not most) of the Liberal government’s climate policies

The Separatists

“Staying with Canada is finished,” Alberta resident Steve Harvey, 52, told The Post. “We’ve been an eagle locked up in a cage for decades because of Canada. It’s time that we’re set free.”

The left-wing, climate-extreme Canadian government has blocked new pipelines, cancelled various oil and gas projects, and banned the very tankers needed to carry these resources to new markets. Premier Smith made those comments this week in a live-streamed address to Albertans.

“We just want to be free to develop and export that incredible wealth of resources we have for the benefit of our families and future generations.”

About 500 Albertans held a separation rally last week at the Edmonton legislature. They encouraged their countrymen to write to the White House to express support for joining the union.

“This thing is real. There is momentum,” said Edmonton resident Jordon Kosik, who runs a Facebook group advocating for Alberta separation. It’s a standoff that’s been going on for years, but discontent has brewed stronger lately, with many Albertans emboldened by President Trump’s calls to make Canada his “cherished 51st state.”

The far left Mark Carney winning was the last straw for many. “I made it clear that Albertans will no longer tolerate the way we’ve been treated by the federal Liberals over the past 10 years,” a fed-up Smith warned in March after meeting new Prime Minister Mark Carney.

51st state? Alberta’s break-up talk with Canada gets real: ‘It’s time that we’re set free’ | Gabrielle Fahmy, New York Post Alberta’s threat to divorce Canada is getting more serious than ever. Premier Danielle Smith announced this week that the oil-rich province could hold its… pic.twitter.com/ZK2WyZCbyW — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) May 11, 2025

