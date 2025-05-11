Victor Davis Hanson on the Dirty Rotten Polls

He pointed out that when he examined the New York Times and The Washington Post polls, they were deliberately not counting people surveyed who said they were Trump voters in 2024. That was half the country.

“I’ve done polls before, but I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite as egregious in pollsters’ bias as recently when they apparently or supposedly or purportedly surveyed the first 100 days of Donald Trump and the public reaction almost immediately. Headlines blared worst first 100 days in history. Trump drops from 52 to 41%, 42%.

“Everybody was confounded because the economic news was pretty good. Job growth was just spectacular—over 170,000 jobs. Inflation was down, energy prices were down, and corporate profits were up. There was a movement on the trade question in Ukraine.

“Still, there was no bad news except the controversy and chaos of a counter-revolution.

“So what were the pollsters trying to tell us, or were they trying to manipulate us? And I think it’s the latter.

“Larry Kudlow, for example, the former Fox Business, I think he still is at Fox. He pointed out that when he examined the New York Times and The Washington Post polls, they were deliberately not counting people surveyed who said they were Trump voters in 2024. That was half the country. They were only polling about a third. Think of that, a third of the people that said they voted for Trump, they polled, not half.

“So, of course, their results were going to be disputed or suspect. But here’s another thing. There were analyses after each of the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections, about the accuracy of polls post facto the election, and we learned that they were way off in 2016; they said they had learned their lessons. They were way off in 2020, they said they learned their lesson, and they were way off in 2024.

“And why are they way off? Because liberal postal pollsters, and that’s the majority of people who do these surveys, believe that if they create artificial leads for their democratic candidates, it creates greater fundraising and momentum. Kind of the herd mentality, oh, Trump is down by six. I don’t want to vote for him, then, he won’t win. That’s the type of thing that they want to create.

“I’ll give you one example, the most egregious. The most egregious of all these polls was the NPR, PBS, and Marist poll. They have Donald Trump, just very unpopular after 100 days, very unpopular. This is the now-defunded Corporation for Public Broadcasting, that umbrella organization from which this poll was funded and conducted.

“Do we remember that poll? The one poll came out the night before the 2024 election. They said that Kamala Harris would win by four points, and they said it was beyond the margin of error, and one of the pollsters said, It’s her race to lose? She lost by a point and a half. They were off by five and a half points. Did they apologize. No. Here they are again.

“And so here’s my point. If you look at the polls that were the most accurate, Mark Penn was very accurate. He’s a democratic pollster, but especially the Rasmussen poll and the Insider Advantage and … they joined together, and they had 100 day survey, Rasmussen each day of the 100 day period that he’s issued a poll. And guess what? They have Trump ahead by anywhere from two to three points after 100 days, and they were the most accurate.

“And yet, what do these news outlets say? That Trump is a disaster …. No, he’s polling very well. Things are going very well because the pollsters that indicate that people support him are the only pollsters that have any reputation after this decade long polling disaster in which their prejudices, their biases and their hatred of Donald, Trump affected their results, and they were effectively in league with the Democratic candidate to create momentum, rather than to hear to a spirit of professionalism and honor.”

