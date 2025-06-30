All You Need to Know About Zohran, Raving Lunatic for NYC Mayor

Uganda-born Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the top candidate for mayor in New York City, hates capitalism, is a communist, and plans to overturn the New York City government. He’s also a radical Islamist with ties to terror-tied radicals. In the least, he is a jihadist sympathizer. At worst, he plans to make New York City Little Islam with a lot of anarchy as social workers try to replace the police.

His father, an Indian ex-pat who moved to Uganda, is a fringe communist professor.

No one normal likes Zohran in New York, but they don’t vote.

Lydia Moynihan:

“Zohran Mamdani said taxation isn’t theft—capitalism is. He wants to freeze rents and won’t condemn the Holocaust. Even the New York Times says his agenda is damaging.”

The radicals will vote. If centrists don’t show up, Mamdani could win.

The New York Times also said he was running a “joyful campaign.” Didn’t Kamala run a “joyful campaign?” Someone else did. Now who was that? Oh, right, Mao Zedong was big on “joyful” campaigns.

Even the far-left Washington Post Editorial Board doesn’t want Zohran.

Zohran Mamdani, son of a Marxist professor and namesake of the 1962 Lenin Peace Prize winner, is too much of a communist even for the Washington Post editorial board: “Now, a man who believes that capitalism is “theft” is in line to lead the country’s biggest city and the world’s financial capital.

His signature ideas are “city-owned grocery stories,” no bus fares, freezing rent on 1 million regulated apartments and increasing the minimum wage to $30.

No doubt these might strike some voters as tempting ideas. But, as with so many proposals from America’s far left, the trade-offs would hurt the people they are supposed to help.”

Elizabeth MacDonald:

Socialist Zohran Mamdani and his parents are in the affluent 1% with a net worth estimated at least $5M, they got wealthy off of capitalism while his academic father, Mahmood Mamdani, got rich pushing Marxist communism, and Mamdani campaigns in working class identities.

The father specializes in what critics call fringe “postcolonial” studies and has openly endorsed communist Marxism throughout his career. He obtusely critiques the idea that Western liberal democracy and humanitarian intervention are neutral or benevolent, notably with an overly politicized, dim view of humanity, narrowly seeing life only through the small, circumscribed lens of “class structures.”

Mamdani routinely draws on Frantz Fanon, a Marxist-aligned anti-colonial theorist, and Karl Marx himself. Marxists tend to be intolerant of debate and those questioning their communist theories that have created poverty worldwide, academics and economists warn.

No to capitalism:

#8 – NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani goes on CNN to trash capitalism and push his socialist agenda. ERIN BURNETTE: “Do you like capitalism?” MAMDANI: “No. I have many critiques of capitalism.” “There must be a better distribution of wealth…” pic.twitter.com/pKKwmz3HNa — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) June 27, 2025

Communists think your labor and your money belongs to them. They are the ultimate authoritarians. Thus, taxation isn’t theft and capitalism is.

Communism is an ideology of greed and envy.

“Taxation isn’t theft. Capitalism is.” Zohran Mamdani majored in ‘African Studies’ pic.twitter.com/dgbHMKKhNS — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 24, 2025

Last year, his campaign adviser wrote on Facebook that he is looking forward to one day driving down Mangione Avenue. Luigi Mangione is the man who shot a United Healthcare CEO in the back on a New York street in cold blood.

Zohran supports the Hamas-tied Palestine protests, and BDS. He refuses to take back “globalize the Intifada” as he pretends it doesn’t mean what it means.

He will freeze rents, install Cuba-style groceries, free buses, tax the rich, and replace police with social workers in a Department of Community Safety.

CAIR, a Hamas front group, put $100,000 into his campaign. Faculty members at Columbia poured money into his campaign. That’s what Columbia is now. It’s a den of radicalism.

Oh, I almost forgot, he’s going to tax whites at a higher rate.

Let’s not forget the $65 million he wants to spend on transitioning children.

Zohran took money from groups that promote illegal immigration. He also said that illegal aliens have kept New York safe for decades. That’s extremely bizarre since so many of them are in gangs.

This is what you voted for New York or didn’t vote and got this:

Abolish NYPD

Abolish prisons

Abolish medical bills

Abolish private health insurance

Ban all guns

Legalize sex work

Safe injection sites

End cash bail

Decriminalize drug possession

End sentencing enhancements

End all cooperation with ICE

He’s so bad as to be unbelievable.

This is not terrible AI, it's a real message from the current frontrunner for NYC Mayor to his socialist comrades. "The end goal of seizing the means of production." I can't believe this is actually happening. pic.twitter.com/KNxQV2QCX7 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 30, 2025

