Decadent PRIDE Parades with Children in Attendance

What the hell are these PRIDE parades supposed to prove? The signs are disgusting. Men with naked women’s breasts are marching. One man has a beard and animal ears on his head. Some are mocking religion. There were children here-and-there.

These parades are nothing to be proud of. This is decadence, freakish, and pornographic. What are they trying to prove with this? They are hurting normal gay people.

The NYC Pride Parade 2025. Comments encouraged below ⤵️⤵️pic.twitter.com/8BaC35FzDu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2025

Illinois was no different.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker marches in the pride parade where children are present. This is the same dude who said his mother took him to pride parades when he was younger and introduced him to the “gay agenda” So now he’s joining in pushing “the gay agenda” on kids??? Sick. pic.twitter.com/xdSPKlPGAA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2025

Toronto had creepy dog people.

A group of puppies and dogs seen at the Toronto Pride Parade. pic.twitter.com/1e60aY3Wda — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2025

Zohran hung with our NY Attorney General Letitia James.

Did she swallow an ICE agent? https://t.co/U4nIuXGkfZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2025

Here they are mocking God.

On Another Note

We have lawlessness in LA.

LAWLESSNESS: Several stores looted by mobs in LA county over the weekendpic.twitter.com/NWSX4z7ziG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2025

