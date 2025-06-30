Decadent PRIDE Parades with Children in Attendance

What the hell are these PRIDE parades supposed to prove? The signs are disgusting. Men with naked women’s breasts are marching. One man has a beard and animal ears on his head. Some are mocking religion. There were children here-and-there.

Doggie people are marching in Illinois.

These parades are nothing to be proud of. This is decadence, freakish, and pornographic. What are they trying to prove with this? They are hurting normal gay people.

Illinois was no different.

Toronto had creepy dog people.

Zohran hung with our NY Attorney General Letitia James.

Here they are mocking God.

On Another Note

We have lawlessness in LA.


Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
1 hour ago

Sick degenerates. Lets import some Taliban to clean up this type of mess. We’ve humored these freaks for too long and now we’re stuck with this type of behavior. The good old days, if people did this in front of children, they would have the snot beat out of them.

1
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 minute ago
Reply to  Dr. Van Nostrand

Well said

0
Reply
