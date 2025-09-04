Alligator Alcatraz Will Remain Open

A federal appeals court on Thursday halted a lower court ruling that required Florida and the Trump administration to dismantle parts of “Alligator Alcatraz.

The 2-1 ruling by a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit will effectively allow Alligator Alcatraz to stay open while a lawsuit challenging the detention center on environmental grounds works its way through the court system.

The Department of Homeland Security began moving detainees out of the site late last month. But the state has said Alligator Alcatraz will ramp back up if the lower court ruling is overturned.

The lower court ruling from U.S. District judge Kathleen Williams, a far-left Obama appointee, forbids state officials from moving any other migrants there. The fake environmentalists who sued are relieved because they say they love the Everglades. Meanwhile, the military has been flying planes off and on that strip for years.

Williams decision was 100 percent political. That’s how Democrat judges roll.