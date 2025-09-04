The Sick Evil Rage of Robert Westman Who Hated His “Furry” Girlfriend

The deranged transgender killer in Minnesota, Robin Westman, dumped his girlfriend of several years weeks before he murdered children. He complained bitterly about her “blue hair and pronouns.” Westman also complained about not being able to murder her because it “would really f*ck up” his plans to massacre kids.

The evil 23 year-old maniac slaughtered two children and injured 18 other people, mostly children at Minneapolis Catholic school.

The ex was identified by the Daily Mail online is 22-year-old Abigail Bodick. She’s a furry and wore cat ears and whiskers to a convention earlier this year.

He called Abby a catalyst for his behavior and the “root of my suffering.”

Westman blamed everyone but himself for his problems.

“I just pointed my pistol at the back of Abbey’s head to see if I would feel anything,” Westman wrote in his journal.

“No, the only thing I felt was fear of them turning around and catching me. I felt no remorse or fear of killing them, I was only concerned about how murdering Abbey would really f*** up my plans. It felt good, actually, to point it right at their stupid head.

Abbey is so f***ing stupid, I have been handling and walking with it holstered, exposed, all day, and they still think it’s airsoft.

“Dumbass b****! It’s a real gun! I bought it to kill kids!”

Westman called her family “rude trailer park white trash.”

“Your family reminds me of why some innocent people have to die. You f***ers are not criminals or bad people, it’s just that sometimes people like you need to die so you don’t breed.”

He’s just a child killer.

