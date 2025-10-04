America’s Barricaded Grocery Store

In 2020, a new rule seemed to arise: shoplifting is justified reparations, and too insignificant a crime to punish. However, the people shoplifting now includes gang members, many are foreigners here illegally, working in large groups as they raid stores.

The practice began in California with a shoplifting law banning prosecution of shoplifting items for under $900. Voters did away with it, but now the politicians say they can’t afford to prosecute shoplifters so the theft continues.

One Kroger grocery store has now barricaded off entire aisles. People are let into the secured aisles to shop and cannot leave until those items are secured in locked boxes or brought to the register by staff.

This is crazy: American shows this Kroger grocery store has now barricaded off entire isles You are now let into the secured isles to shop and cannot leave until those items are secured in locked boxes or brought to the register by staff This isnt the America we want to live in pic.twitter.com/8ZgGUdsOy9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 3, 2025

In New York, the mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants government grocery stores. They have failed wherever they have been tried. They put regular groceries out of business because they can’t compete with the taxpayer’s bottomless purse. The government can’t afford it after a while because the profit margin is only 1% to 3%.

Systems built on central planning and control don’t work. They don’t have any accountability.

Profitability and competition forces accountability.

Your local Cuba grocery store: