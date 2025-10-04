Iowa Schools Superintendent’s Stunning Criminal Record

Iowa Public Schools Board of Education hired a criminal illegal alien from Guyana named Ian Roberts to run a school responsible for 30,000 children. The woman most responsible for his hiring was Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff, Jackie Norris, who is currently running for a Senate seat.

He checked off the DEI requirements as someone who frequently used the buzzwords of equity and inclusion, but, unfortunately, lied about his degrees and did not have a doctorate.

Although an illegal alien, he was registered to vote. We don’t know if he did.

DHS released his long criminal record:

Roberts entered the United States in 1994 on a tourist visa.

By 1996, he was arrested in New York for narcotics possession with intent to sell, forgery, and possession of a forged instrument.

Two years later, he was charged in Queens for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He continued to reenter the country multiple times on student visas, filing for work permits, and applying for permanent residency on several occasions. The applications were denied—again and again. In 2001, in 2018, in 2020.

Roberts remained in the country, moving through the system while committing crimes.

In 2012, he was convicted in Maryland for reckless driving.

In 2020, he faced weapons charges in New York. In 2022, he was convicted in Pennsylvania for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

In September 2025, he was arrested in Des Moines with a Glock 9mm, a hunting knife, and $3,000 in cash while avoiding arrest.

He has since been charged as an illegal alien in possession of firearms.

The school’s teachers riled up the students over his arrest and there was a short-lived protest until it became too obvious that he was all-around bad news for Iowa, for Ms. Norris, for the school system, and for America.

As Byron York said, Iowa Schools had to work hard to not find this out.