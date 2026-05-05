Amsterdam Bans Public Ads for Meat & Fossil Fuels, You Will Eat Bugs

Climate change hysteria and its destruction of European industry have not stopped or even slowed down. We now have a major tourist city banning public ads for meat and fossil fuels. Agenda 2030 is alive and well. They don’t fight fair because they have too much power.

No more billboards or ads at public entities.

Since May 1, the Dutch capital and tourist hotspot’s advertising landscape has undergone a dramatic shift. Ads once showcasing chicken nuggets, SUVs, and budget flights have been replaced by promotions for museums and concerts, according to the BBC…

Local politicians say the sweeping move is part of an aggressive climate agenda, with goals of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 and cutting meat consumption in half, the outlet reported.

This will get worse. Leftist agendas never bottom out.

However, the following is acceptable to display on a major public street.