The Chinese Communist Party elevated Zohran Mamdani videos in the run up to the election to lure in the youth. As Amy Mek of RAIR Foundation has said, they are not influencers, but rather “a battlefield for Jihadi propaganda.”

The New York Post confirms TikTok is a psy op.

Mek, writes, Before ICE seized him, British agitator Sami Hamdi stood inside a Muslim Brotherhood-linked MAS mosque in Staten Island and blessed TikTok from the pulpit as a divine tool to rewire American opinion in Islam’s favor: “There is a relentless stream on TikTok… May Allah bless and preserve TikTok…

As a result of TikTok the American population are seeing the reality…”

He blessed TikTok because it is the only system powerful enough to control the American mind at scale.

Then he mocked Congress with the “Singapore CEO” line – openly praying that U.S. lawmakers remain stupid enough to think TikTok is harmless simply because its public face is Singaporean, while everyone knows: • ByteDance is China-controlled, and the algorithm is a Chinese restricted export.

He is not denying TikTok is a weapon – he is thanking God that America is too weak to disarm it, Mek says.

As I read this, I wondered about the Chinese in Beijing who follow the Sentinel. At one point, it as hundreds in a day, now it’s only a dozen or two, but it can’t be good.