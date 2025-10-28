The DSA Is Here to Consume the Democrat Party They Hate

The DSA is funded by the most devious of anti-Americans and foreigners. Their favorite son Zohran Mamdani has a revolutionary communist and Islamist advisory committee. The advisor to the late terrorist Arafat, Ahmad Tibi just endorsed Mamdani as mayor of New York City.

This is real. It’s not fake news, a conspiracy theory, or partisan angst.

These radicals believe they will have full control of the Democrat Party by 2028.

If we think Ireland’s election of a President steeped in the red/green alliance is insane, watch what happens if Mamdani is elected in NY, it will make Chicago look like a safe haven and the finance capital of the world look like down town Caracas. https://t.co/WMjGCsOWNP — Irish Jewish Voice (@Irishchutzpah) October 28, 2025

The Free Beacon covered the DSA Convention if you need more proof. Here is an excerpt from their coverage:

The Democratic Socialists of America sent a clear message to Democrats during its biennial convention: We’re in charge now. Zohran Mamdani’s surprise win wasn’t an anomaly, delegates said, but rather the start of the DSA’s rise to power over the Democratic Party.

…

Delegates celebrated Mamdani’s win. More importantly, they said he served as a template for future candidates.

“We need to run campaigns that win. Campaigns like Zohran Mamdani, which put forward a bold vision of a socialist society,” Nate K., a delegate from Atlanta, said during a speech Saturday morning debating a resolution on whether to put forth a socialist candidate in 2028. “Zohran shows that Palestine is a winning issue. That socialism is a winning issue.”

“The time for protest campaigns and messaging is over. The time for winning is now,” he continued. “We can win the Democratic primary in 2028. There’s polls now that show that a majority of the Democratic primary electorate supports Palestine and would want a Democratic socialist to win the presidential primary in 2028.”

Another delegate, Jesse B. from central Indiana, suggested during a speech on the same motion that the DSA has the opportunity to seize power with the Democratic Party’s favorability ratings in the tank.

“The Democratic Party is dying. They have less support than the Republican Party,” he said.

They also hate all law enforcement which proves they are certifiable if nothing else.

Other NYC DSA members during the convention made bold claims about Mamdani’s platform. During a Sunday morning panel debriefing Mamdani’s win, one chapter member said Mamdani was committed to disbanding the New York City Police Department’s Strategic Response Group, a special operations unit tasked with handling mass shootings.

Another said that while the DSA was committed to abolishing the NYPD, attempts to do so will outlast Mamdani: “We’re not abolishing the NYPD on day one, or probably in his term. That’s a long term project.”

The Democrat Party should never have allowed them in, and the Republican Party needs to do something besides watch from the sidelines. Where they were headed was obvious from day 1. Will the normies finally get it?