An Explanation of the Liberal Western Mind

Melanie Phillips gives an explanation of Western liberalism and progressivism in the clip. The liberal progressive West has fallen into this inversion of genocide which is “ridiculous and evil”. Don’t just consider her perspective in terms of Israel, does her viewpoint apply to other issues in politics and society?
She is a right-leaning British journalist who describes herself as a liberal who was mugged by reality. That is how I would describe myself. Despite a strict very left-wing upbringing, life showed me something quite different.
Phillips is a Polish Jew who takes on the horrors of Israel-Hamas. See what you think, and if this applies to other issues besides Israel.
Probably the best explanation of Western liberalism and progressivism you’ll ever watch and listen to
Melanie Philips is amazing
Leftists hate themselves and project that onto others so as to excuse why they are horrible individuals. They’ve bought into the mentality that if I’m sad and bitter, then it must be someone else’s fault. Instead of attempting to improve themselves to succeed and be a contributing member of society, they place their mediocrity at the feet of others and… Read more »
For what this is worth….. Until I was in my late 30s I did not care about politics much and rarely watched the news, and back then I thought the good guys were the liberals….. Then when I began reading a lot and “educating myself”, I realized liberals and their media are definitely not the good guys….. Not only are… Read more »
The liberal mind is a mind set on the flesh and the flesh in and of itself is evil regardless of one’s faith. That’s why the liberal will accuse others of the exactly what they themselves are guilty of. The flesh is corrupt, walk by the Spirit.
Anyone that cannot see the obvious, that Israel participated in 10/7, cannot offer anything useful. Even General Flynn has now admitted 10/7 had Israeli involvement. I trust Flynn over any journalist. That nullifies any point Phillips attempted to make. This attempt to frame the conservative versus liberal debate in terms of Israel versus Hamas is irrational. We have many bigger… Read more »