An Explanation of the Liberal Western Mind

Melanie Phillips gives an explanation of Western liberalism and progressivism in the clip. The liberal progressive West has fallen into this inversion of genocide which is “ridiculous and evil”. Don’t just consider her perspective in terms of Israel, does her viewpoint apply to other issues in politics and society?

She is a right-leaning British journalist who describes herself as a liberal who was mugged by reality. That is how I would describe myself. Despite a strict very left-wing upbringing, life showed me something quite different.

Phillips is a Polish Jew who takes on the horrors of Israel-Hamas. See what you think, and if this applies to other issues besides Israel.