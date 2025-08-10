Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Hits the Fiscal Cliff

Mayor Brandon Johnson is spending Chicago into a hole they can’t dig out of and he is talking about huge tax hikes. Will he cut spending? No, he has all those foreigners here illegally who he has to take care of.

The 1.1 billion dollar budget gap is due to unfettered spending.

Springfield has an $11 billion pension gap Johnson ignores. Promises were made that they can’t keep, having expanded retirement benefits without funding them.

Now he wants “progressive revenue” from more progressive taxes possbily without dealing properly with the problems so it will happen again and again.

He is taxing productive people to fund an unsustainable, unproductive bureaucracy. He’s an economic illiterate.

Rather than confront the problems, he will drain the working men and women until they get out of Dodge.

Johnson might lay off people and cut public services, but he will undoubtedly fight to keep his welfare foreigners and struggle to maintain his relationship with the Springfield unions.

Johnson won’t cut bloated programs or freebies to the undeserving. He’s an ideologue. It isn’t only his fault. This has been a way of life in Chicago. Political favors are the priority in Chicago but the end is nigh.

The Dire Problems:

A $1.12 billion budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, which may lead to layoffs and service cuts.

Projected $982.4 million budget shortfall in 2025, indicating ongoing fiscal challenges.

Reliance on federal pandemic relief has masked deeper financial issues, with concerns about returning to overspending and accumulating debt.

Market volatility has resulted in over $1 billion in losses, further straining the city’s pension plans.

Public corruption, a lack of affordable housing, and increased costs associated with caring for migrants.