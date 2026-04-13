An Impeachment Whistleblower Lied, Apologized & They Knew

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified stunning files that prove the nexus of Donald Trump’s impeachment scam in 2019 came from a self-confessed leftist and liar. Until now, the public had no access to these files.
The so-called “whistleblower,” who worked for Joe Biden, apologized for accusing Trump and misleading the probe involving a call with Ukraine.
“I do not have direct knowledge of private comments or communications by the President.”
The apology was kept secret while the Democrat Impeachment continued.
🚨 HOLY SMOKES. DNI Tulsi Gabbard just declassified bombshell files that prove the nexus of Donald Trump’s impeachment scam in 2019 came from an ADMITTED leftist and liar
These files were HIDDEN from the public until now.
The so-called “whistleblower” APOLOGIZED for accusing… pic.twitter.com/gGxdSYOtH8
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 13, 2026