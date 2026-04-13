An Impeachment Whistleblower Lied, Apologized & They Knew

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified stunning files that prove the nexus of Donald Trump’s impeachment scam in 2019 came from a self-confessed leftist and liar. Until now, the public had no access to these files.

The so-called “whistleblower,” who worked for Joe Biden, apologized for accusing Trump and misleading the probe involving a call with Ukraine.

“I do not have direct knowledge of private comments or communications by the President.”

The apology was kept secret while the Democrat Impeachment continued.