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Home Home An Impeachment Whistleblower Lied, Apologized & They Knew

An Impeachment Whistleblower Lied, Apologized & They Knew

By
M Dowling
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0
39

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified stunning files that prove the nexus of Donald Trump’s impeachment scam in 2019 came from a self-confessed leftist and liar. Until now, the public had no access to these files.

The so-called “whistleblower,” who worked for Joe Biden, apologized for accusing Trump and misleading the probe involving a call with Ukraine.

“I do not have direct knowledge of private comments or communications by the President.”

The apology was kept secret while the Democrat Impeachment continued.

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