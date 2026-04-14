A New Hungarian Prime Minister, a Fake Tell-All & Viktor Orban Was a Good Guy

The new Hungarian Prime Minister, sponsored by the Soros-EU coalition, said he will tighten the borders and answer the phone if Putin calls, but he will tell him to end this war. Yeah, that’ll work. He would rather not send money to Ukraine, but he might do it anyway.

“I cannot guarantee that Hungary will continue to block EU decisions regarding Israel. As in any other case, each issue and each decision will be examined on its merits. However, I do not want to predetermine a position on the subject. We will see what decisions the union will make, and we will examine what serves the interests and justice,” Magyar said.

EU decisions on Israel will continue to be blocked, but will be investigated on a case-by-case basis.

However, he will rejoin the shadowy International Criminal Court.

Péter Magyar: If Vladimir Putin calls me, I will pick up the phone. I do not think that will happen. I will not call him myself, but if we do talk, I can tell him to please stop the killing now, after four years, and end that war, which doesn’t make any sense from their point… pic.twitter.com/IVCKCVwoEE — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 13, 2026

There are rumors circulating about the new prime minister. His ex-wife, mother of his three sons, former justice minister, and Orban ally, Judit Varga, allegedly wrote a pretty horrific tell-all that drove his children into counseling. However, there is no proof, and it is so bizarre that it equals the crazy dossier against President Trump and the pee bed. It sounds fantastical and is likely untrue. Magyar is threatening to sue over the fake book story, and his wife said she didn’t write such a book.

Viktor was vilified as a dictator, but notice how gracefully he exited. No rants about a rigged election, and he was voted out. He didn’t want war with Russia, so he kept his relationship friendly. His tiny country would be one of the first to be overrun by Russia in the event of war. Orban is conservative, not a Putin puppet. Paranoid Soros has been trying to defeat him for years. It sounds like a typical NGO operation to get rid of him.