Anarcho-Communists Break Into ICE Facility for a Third Time

The mobs of antifa fanatics broke through the ICE facility gates in Portland again for a third time. The police are not allowed to arrest them in most cases. Reportedly, antifa are even allowed to join the police force.

Portland is lawless. When you allow anarcho-communists free rein, their numbers grow, and eventually they control the government. The same goes for letting any criminals run loose without adequate response.

Anarcho-communists run Portland.

Officials justify this by dehumanizing ICE, claiming they are rogue. ICE are federal law enforcement deserving the ultimate respect, and they are not rogue.