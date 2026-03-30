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Home Home Anarcho-Communists Break Into ICE Facility for a Third Time

Anarcho-Communists Break Into ICE Facility for a Third Time

By
M Dowling
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The mobs of antifa fanatics broke through the ICE facility gates in Portland again for a third time. The police are not allowed to arrest them in most cases. Reportedly, antifa are even allowed to join the police force.

Portland is lawless. When you allow anarcho-communists free rein, their numbers grow, and eventually they control the government. The same goes for letting any criminals run loose without adequate response.

Anarcho-communists run Portland.

Officials justify this by dehumanizing ICE, claiming they are rogue. ICE are federal law enforcement deserving the ultimate respect, and they are not rogue.

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