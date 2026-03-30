Anarcho-Communists Break Into ICE Facility for a Third Time

The mobs of antifa fanatics broke through the ICE facility gates in Portland again for a third time. The police are not allowed to arrest them in most cases. Reportedly, antifa are even allowed to join the police force.
Portland is lawless. When you allow anarcho-communists free rein, their numbers grow, and eventually they control the government. The same goes for letting any criminals run loose without adequate response.
Anarcho-communists run Portland.
Officials justify this by dehumanizing ICE, claiming they are rogue. ICE are federal law enforcement deserving the ultimate respect, and they are not rogue.
Rioters break the gate and breach the Portland ICE facility for the third time. pic.twitter.com/OEZu99Kbje
— Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) March 30, 2026