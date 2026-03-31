Oppressed Councilwoman News: Yes, Black Female Councilwomen Are Oppressed

We have a fake oppressed Minnesota councilwoman here, folks. Pearll, with two “l”s, Warren is a victim, as all Marxists are, possibly a victim of the white colonialists. She’s become a councilwoman in Ward 5 in Minneapolis.

She is a ‘spoken-word artist” (a poet), and beat out 72 others in 2014 at the National Poetry Slam. Pearll is Tinitha Pearl Warren. Her poems, which she says are not poems, are very popular in some circles. You can hear “Da Pearl,” as she is called, recite her not-poem, “Nappy Rooted,” on this link.

Tinitha Pearll is into the usual climate justice, housing justice, sustainable housing, environmental justice, and mixed-use housing (apartments with stores on the first floor).

It sounds like she is sincere in wanting to help black residents become homeowners and own businesses. Unfortunately, she’s walking around telling everyone she’s a victim, and probably telling them they are too. Victims tend to lose out in life. They’re not winners, but whiners, and set themselves up to be losers living off others. The world owes victims a living. Pearll is spreading the wrong message, though she seems dedicated and well-intentioned.