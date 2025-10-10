Anderson Cooper: Leticia James’s Comments Were “Not a Great Look”

CNN’s top star Anderson Cooper said something negative about newly indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday. He said her previous vow on the campaign trail to get President Trump was “not a great look.”

Cooper brought up James’ conversation with a community activist who asked in 2018 if James was ready to sue the president — then in his first term in the Oval Office — as she ran for the state’s chief law enforcement position.

“And she replied, ‘Oh we’re gonna definitely sue him, we’re gonna be a real pain in the ass, he’s gonna know my name personally,’” Cooper recalled.

Here is a video of Leticia James bragging about how she will use the office of NY AG to target President Trump. She is now indicted for fraud and may end up in prison. Tell me the Trump curse isn’t real. It takes time but it always comes true.

pic.twitter.com/zuG15dKKnx — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 9, 2025

She said it many other times as well.

Cooper said, “I mean that’s not a great look for somebody who has just been elected, who just been campaigning, who hasn’t even looked, I guess deeply, at any evidence,” the host stated, though PolitiFact cites that the video likely was shot while she was still on the campaign trail. Meanwhile, James, who was federally indicted on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution in Virginia Thursday, claims the charges against her are pure politics.

James denies any guilt. “These charges are baseless, and the president’s own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost,” James said.