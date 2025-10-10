Soros, Unions, DNC Give $100M to Steal 5-7 CA House Seats

According to Politico, George Soros wrote a $10 million check for California’s redistricting campaign. Proposition 50 is a power grab to let Democrats redraw California’s congressional maps without a census and steal five to seven GOP house seats.

Currently, they only have 9 Out of 52 seats. Redistricting will leave them with 4 to 2 although they account for 40% of the vote.

Democrats have contributed over $100 million from the likes of Soros, the DNC, and left-wing unions to rig the California map and export their radical policies from California across the nation.

Not only do they want to continue open borders, high taxes and wokeness, they plan to stop the Trump agenda and impeach him. If they can possibly do more they will.

They are pretending it’s in retaliation for Texas’s redistricting. However, Texas redistricted to give a voice to the five districts that had turned red.

The left has taken the voice way from Republicans in blue states. California will now have 40% of the state completely disenfranchised. It sounds authoritarian, doesn’t it?

Prop 50 has generated tens of millions of dollars in contribution, with both sides aggressively putting on ads ahead of Nov. 4.

The Deep-Pockets for “Yes”

Three committees have been formed to raise funding to pass Prop 50, according to the California Fair Political Practices Commission. Among them, the Election Rigging Response Act,

Governor Newsom’s Ballot Measure committee has raised the most amount of money with nearly $40 million contributions.

The House Majority PAC (HMP), a Democrat-led super PAC, has donated $9.9 million.

Influential labor unions like the National Education Association, California Teachers Association and California Nurses Association have donated nearly $3 million each.

The political campaign that funded Newsom’s 2022 gubernatorial reelection effort has transferred $2.6 million.

The “No” Fundraising Isn’t Going As Well

Republicans can’t compete with the authoritarian Democrats.

A Republican super PAC called the Congressional Leadership Fund whose donors include Elon Musk contributed $5 million to the “No on Prop 50” campaign.

California’s notable GOP leaders: The election campaigns for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his successor Congressman Vince Fong have donated $1 million each to the “no” campaign.

Congressman Ken Calvert, whose Congressional District 41 would be heavily impacted if Prop 50 is approved, donated over $276,000 from his reelection campaign funds.

A Native American group is among the donors for the “no” campaign. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians contributed $25,000.

The Democrat Game

Democrats have been redistricting Republicans out of the House for years.

New York Republicans make up about 42% of New York State. They have only seven districts out of 26.

In Massachusetts, 35% of the state votes Republican. They don’t have a single house seat in the state of Massachusetts. One out of three have no representation.

Connecticut 38% Republican do not have a single seat.

In New Jersey, 43% of the vote is Republican. That’s basically a purple state, and Republicans have three out of the 12 seats.

The GOP handily won the state of Nevada in 2024. Trump won that swing state by three points. Republicans won the popular vote in Nevada by a very healthy margin, but Democrats won three of the state’s four seats in the House, Republicans coming away with only one after they won the popular vote.

Almost all of the district maps in Democrat blue states are unfairly drawn