Andrew Cuomo Could Have Beaten Jihadist Zohran

It looks like we are going to get Zohran Mamdani because of the very selfish Curtis Sliwa. It’s not as if we are all Andrew Cuomo fans. We’re not. Inf act we’re non-fans, but when you put him up against Zohran, he looks bearable. That’s how serious this race is and how terrible Zohran is.

Curtis Sliwa ran a terrible campaign. He inexplicably concentrated on beating up Andrew Cuomo instead of Mamdani and he was always talking about animals as if that’s the number one issue.

He also doesn’t have any experience as is the case with Mamdani.

The new Atlantis Atlas Intel survey shows that Mamdani is currently at 43.9% with Cuomo running second with 39.4%. If Sliwa wasn’t in the race as a spoiler, it looks like Cuomo would have won, not that Cuomo can’t win now. We just don’t know yet, but it is kind of infuriating that Sliwa didn’t put New York and the country first.

Final NYC poll from Atlas Intel… Zohran Mamdani is now leading Andrew Cuomo by just 4.5%, election day tomorrow. Most accurate pollster in 2020 and 2024

Mamdani is a product of a campaign by some very radical people, including and mostly, The Muslim Brotherhood. I don’t know who was filling Sliwa’s head with the possibility of him winning, but there was never a chance. His followers are blinded by his rhetoric saying he could win.

$100 MILLION DOLLAR BETRAYAL

Zohran Mamdani wants US — New Yorkers — to pay $100 MILLION so non-citizens can have FREE lawyers. OUR tax dollars — not to clean up our streets, not to feed our people, not to fight crime — but to cover the legal bills of those who broke our…

Here is your local young Bolshie, a true moron who knows nothing of history:

Communist outside a Mamdani rally: "One of the grocery store bosses said he was going to pull out of NYC if Zohran won. We would say, 'Sure! Pull out, and we will take over your grocery stores… we will take over the entire food industry.'" Terrifying.

He’s a lunatic.