Mayor Linda Sarsour Is Going to Dismantle the Counter Terrorism Unit

Jew hater Linda Sarsour is going to be the actual mayor of New York City tomorrow along with her jihadist allies. They are the madmen you see screaming outside and in the yards of universities waving Hezbollah and Hamas flags.

In this clip, she explains how he will do her and other jihadists’ and communists’ bidding. Those are the “we” she is referring to.

The plan is to immediately dismantle the counter terrorism unit, which is as suicidal as it sounds. Why not just put a target on our backs.

“Our job as a movement is we have to hold whoever goes to City Hall accountable. You know, I’m not gonna lie. I wasn’t really happy about the news that he was gonna keep Tisch on for the NYPD. So I’ll just say that point blank. And what’s most important is that in New York City, the police commissioner works for the mayor.

“They are not a separate elected official. So that means if Iran says to Tisch, you got to do ABC. Tisch, got to do what the mayor says. So I’m basically saying to myself, if Zohran is going to be the mayor of New York City, and he’s going to shut down the strategic response group, the SRG (counter terrorism group), which is what Zohran has committed to. So if Zohran tells Tisch we’re shutting down the you know, SRG, we’re going to do certain things in a certain way, that means that Tisch has to execute the vision of the mayor.

“Now, if she doesn’t do that and goes against the mayor, then that’s when we’re going to have to go to Zohran and be like you definitely made the wrong decision, here. What are you gonna do to hold your police commissioner accountable to the plan?”

Linda Sarsour says the pro-jihadists backing Zohran Mamdani “won’t let him do whatever the hell he wants when he gets to City Hall.” She also bragged she’ll “hold Zohran accountable” to dismantle the NYPD’s SRG counter-terror unit. Mamdani isn’t a leader. He’s a Trojan Horse. pic.twitter.com/8dV28JB0y2 — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) November 3, 2025

The Language of the Revolutionary Communist

In one video, Mamdani says, “Right now, if we’re talking about the cancellation of student debt, if we’re talking about Medicare for all, you know, these are issues which have the groundswell of popular support across this country, but then there are also other issues that we firmly believe in, whether it’s BDS or whether it is the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support at this very moment.”

Jonathan Turley writes about that quote:

That does not sound like soft socialism, but fairly hardcore Marxism. It also contradicts PolitiFact’s statement that “Mamdani’s platform is not akin to communism, a system of government which calls for government takeover of private property and control of industry.”

To his credit, Mamdani is not denying that he opposes capitalism and wants to eliminate all billionaires. (He is not clear where millionaires might face their own cutoff for excessive wealth).

This is a good explanation of where we are headed.

FBI agent John Guandolo explains Islam in under 3 minutes, and absolutely nails it.

A must-watch for anyone who still doesn’t understand what’s really happening. pic.twitter.com/W3mu47rIV3 — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) November 2, 2025