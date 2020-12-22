Angry anti-lockdown protesters storm Portland’s capitol

They aren’t pillaging and burning things down. They didn’t build a CHAZ, although they did declare the area outside a patriot autonomy zone. They are angry and tried to smash through a door to get into the Capitol after one tried to lunge at a reporter, and another pushed him for taking photographs.

The protesters literally brought pitchforks but forgot the tar and feathers. [Not condoning it]

It would be better if they remained MLK peaceful.

Tim Pool made a point:

I saw at least one blue lives matter flag in other photos of the crowd oathbreakers guna oathbreak https://t.co/Ihnvsg4W9K — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 21, 2020

The area outside the Capitol has been declared a “patriot autonomy zone” by anti-shutdown protesters. Police continue to announce an unlawful assembly and are met by chants of “USA” pic.twitter.com/f34w21sdAQ — Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020

Around 9 a.m. this morning, protesters chant “Let us in” as they kick doors to the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jlr9Pxs7LF — Abigail Dollins (@abigaildollins) December 21, 2020

Outside the Oregon State Capitol. It has been declared an unlawful assembly at roughly 9:20am. pic.twitter.com/X1En1XNT4J — Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020

Anti-shutdown protesters work to remove the tarp over the vandalized marble reliefs after removing the fence blocking off construction. pic.twitter.com/EiFn8ZxzlJ — Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020

A flag on a traffic cone has been raised on top of the marble reliefs. pic.twitter.com/5U6sdKfoZP — Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020

Inside the Oregon state Capitol, currently. pic.twitter.com/YqRMWx1kOG — Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020

Go to 28:00: