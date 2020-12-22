Angry anti-lockdown protesters storm Portland’s capitol

They aren’t pillaging and burning things down. They didn’t build a CHAZ, although they did declare the area outside a patriot autonomy zone. They are angry and tried to smash through a door to get into the Capitol after one tried to lunge at a reporter, and another pushed him for taking photographs.
The protesters literally brought pitchforks but forgot the tar and feathers. [Not condoning it]
It would be better if they remained MLK peaceful.
Tim Pool made a point:
I saw at least one blue lives matter flag in other photos of the crowd
oathbreakers guna oathbreak https://t.co/Ihnvsg4W9K
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 21, 2020
The area outside the Capitol has been declared a “patriot autonomy zone” by anti-shutdown protesters. Police continue to announce an unlawful assembly and are met by chants of “USA” pic.twitter.com/f34w21sdAQ
— Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020
Around 9 a.m. this morning, protesters chant “Let us in” as they kick doors to the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jlr9Pxs7LF
— Abigail Dollins (@abigaildollins) December 21, 2020
Outside the Oregon State Capitol. It has been declared an unlawful assembly at roughly 9:20am. pic.twitter.com/X1En1XNT4J
— Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020
Anti-shutdown protesters work to remove the tarp over the vandalized marble reliefs after removing the fence blocking off construction. pic.twitter.com/EiFn8ZxzlJ
— Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020
A flag on a traffic cone has been raised on top of the marble reliefs. pic.twitter.com/5U6sdKfoZP
— Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020
Inside the Oregon state Capitol, currently. pic.twitter.com/YqRMWx1kOG
— Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020
Go to 28:00:
This will happen nationwide if misfit Biden is president.