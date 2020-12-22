Angry anti-lockdown protesters storm Portland’s capitol

M. Dowling
They aren’t pillaging and burning things down. They didn’t build a CHAZ, although they did declare the area outside a patriot autonomy zone. They are angry and tried to smash through a door to get into the Capitol after one tried to lunge at a reporter, and another pushed him for taking photographs.

The protesters literally brought pitchforks but forgot the tar and feathers. [Not condoning it]

It would be better if they remained MLK peaceful.

Tim Pool made a point:

Go to 28:00:

